The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education adopted a District Improvement Plan Monday that school officials said included initiatives sparked by public feedback.
As one of 29 districts recently identified as “low-performing” by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction based on state testing results from the 2021-22 school year, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is required to submit an improvement plan to the State Board of Education.
The plan is not due to the state until December, but ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker said it was imperative to begin right away so the ECPPS staff put together the plan to come before the local school board at its meeting Monday night.
The board approved the plan, and district officials expected to submit it to the state on Tuesday.
Parker reiterated his previous commitment that the district would not remain in the low-performing status. In fact, he set the bar even higher in comments at Monday’s meeting.
“Imagine if every school in ECPPS exceeded growth and became an A school,” Parker said. “I think that’s possible.”
A draft plan was posted to the school district’s website last week and an online form was created to receive public input. The survey yielded 65 responses.
“We read through each response,” Parker said. “We appreciate the input of our staff and families.”
Parker said the plan was updated based on the public feedback. For example, one parent made this comment in the online survey: “I wish there was help for those traumatized by the events of the last couple years. I worry about the mental health of my child and his friends, as well as staff members I know who have been hurt and worn down by these events.”
Because of that citizen’s comments, staff added to the plan: “Professional learning will be offered to ECPPS staff on self-care and mindfulness strategies that promote resilience in students.”
A teacher provided feedback stating that attendance is “the #1 issue within our school district.” Another respondent requested “a strong mentoring program that monitors high school students who miss excessive days or are contemplating dropping out of school.”
Added to the plan in response to that commenter’s feedback was this: “Student Support Services will establish guidelines for attendance monitoring and dropout prevention.”
Responding to a request for “phone calls, emails or other methods to connect with parents during summer about the next school year’s expectations and activities and (to) build a relationship with each family,” the staff added to the plan a commitment to do just that.
Before presenting the improvement plan to the board Monday, Parker reviewed the recently released data on ECPPS’ performance.
Alongside the explanation of how ECPPS had been determined to be a low-performing district, Parker noted some positive trends related to academic growth.
Parker pointed out that P.W. Moore Elementary School had the third-highest growth in ECPPS. He said he believes the school will exceed growth this year.
He also said he believes that both P.W. Moore and Pasquotank Elementary will exceed their growth targets this school year and exit low-performing status. The schools are on the right track, he said.
“The growth number is an extremely reliable indicator of what goes on in the schools,” Parker said.
Parker said he feels good about the energy and positivity at the two high schools. He said ECPPS is channeling a lot of resources to the high schools to help students graduate.
Parker said a key point is that “systems achieve what they are designed to achieve.” For that reason, the district has to find ways to change how it goes about doing things in order to achieve the desired results.
The meeting Monday was held at Pasquotank Elementary School. Pasquotank Elementary and P.W. Moore Elementary principals provided information on efforts to boost achievement at their schools.
P.W. Moore Elementary School Principal Stephanie Ambrose said the school’s theme is “Breaking Barriers.” She said as the school works to move from meeting growth to exceeding growth, federal Title 1 Funds are being used to fill in gaps in instruction. Reading is a focus at the school, as are getting families and the community involved and bringing students together to collaborate on STEM projects.
Pasquotank Elementary School Principal Simona White said Pasquotank Elementary’s theme is “Growing and Glowing.”
White said the school is building a “Growth Mindset Culture.” She said teachers are using small group instruction in all subject areas and in all grades.