Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will begin in-person instruction for elementary-grade students on Oct. 19.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education voted Monday to approve ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds’ recommendation to pursue Plan A of the state’s reopening plan for schools — in-person instruction — for grades pre-K through grade 5.
Also on Monday the Perquimans County Board of Education voted to pursue Plan A for grades K-5 and a modified Plan B — a mix of in-person and online classes — for grades 6-12 beginning Oct. 19.
Plan A is described by state officials as “minimal social distancing” and still requires health screenings, face coverings and special sanitizing procedures. Plan B is a “maximum social distancing” model and Plan C is entirely remote instruction.
But Plan A is not a return to how things were before the pandemic, Edmonds told the ECPPS school board Monday. Her comments echoed those recently by other area superintendents, including Joe Ferrell of the Camden County Schools and Matthew Lutz of the Currituck County Schools.
“I have to say before we move forward that what school will look like will be very different,” Edmonds told ECPPS board members.
Edmonds proposed a phase-in of in-person instruction with start dates of Oct. 19 for grades K-5 and pre-K, Nov. 2 for grades 6-8 and Nov. 9 for grades 9-12.
Parents that have chosen the remote learning option for their children will continue to have that option. In addition, if a parent has chosen the in-person option but decides it doesn’t work for them, they can opt to have their child return to remote instruction.
Under ECPPS’ return to in-person classes, Wednesday will be set aside as a remote instruction day for all grade levels.
Edmonds proposed a schedule of in-person instruction for pre-K and elementary on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Middle school students would be divided into two cohorts, with cohort A attending classes in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and cohort B attending classes in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
At the high schools, first block courses will be offered on Mondays, second block on Tuesdays, third block on Thursdays and fourth block on Fridasy.
Edmonds said not all courses will be available for in-person instruction. Administrators will share with students what the available courses will be, she said.
If the course is not offered in-person then the student will continue remote instruction in that course.
Because of space limitations, Edmonds said students could potentially attend a different school in order to receive in-person instruction. She said that was communicated to parents at town hall meetings held over the summer.
Board member Pam Pureza asked about delays in restarting in-person classes at the middle and high schools.
Edmonds said the delay is for planning purposes, especially as officials plan for the district’s transportation needs.
ECPPS Board of Education Chairman Denauvo Robinson said he thinks the board should receive monthly updates on how things are going. Based on those updates the board can decide whether to make any changes.
A motion by board member Virginia Houston to follow Edmonds’ plan passed with board members Sharon Warden and Buck Jolly voting against it.
Jolly said Monday he’s glad to see the school district is really protecting kids while also focusing on their educational needs. But asked Tuesday why he voted against the plan, he referred questions to fellow board member Sharon Warden. The Daily Advance was unable to reach Warden by the deadline for this story.
In Perquimans, the plan approved by the Board of Education Monday has students in grades K-5 learning remotely on Mondays and in-person Tuesday through Friday.
Under a modified Plan B, students in grades 6-8 will learn remotely on Mondays and in-person Tuesday through Friday.
Students at the high school in grades 9-12 will have in-person classes Monday through Wednesday and remote classes Thursdays and Fridays.
Superintendent Tanya Turner said on the Perquimans County Schools’ Facebook page that school officials had collaborated with Albemarle Regional Health Services in determining the plan would be safe.
“The data supports this plan and increasing the face-to-face time for all of our students is a positive move toward what is best for all children,” Turner said.