Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials are awaiting advice from the school board’s attorney before deciding how to enforce the return of school-issued electronic devices like Chromebooks and iPads.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education discussed the issue again this week after recently learning that 210 ChromeBooks were not returned by students after they withdrew from the school district this year. School officials also said another 10 devices have been lost, stolen or sold.
Amber Godfrey, director of technology services for ECPPS, told the school board last week that parents fill out paperwork when students are issued a Chromebook or iPad that explains that they are responsible for the cost if the device is not returned. But so far, she said it has been hard to enforce the requirement.
At Monday’s meeting, Godfrey said the district’s first step when seeking to recover lost or stolen devices is mailing a letter to parents or guardians with a formal request to return the device. Step two is sending the parent or guardian a certified letter requesting the same thing.
Godfrey said ECPPS staff will be working with the board’s attorney to devise step three.
School board member Rodney Walton said the three-step plan should help ensure the district’s devices are properly returned. He said he looks forward to hearing from the attorney what the third step will be.
Walton also asked about ECPPS’ decision not to insure the devices.
ECPPS staff said that when they explored getting insurance coverage for the devices last year, they learned the cost would $136,000 for 12 months. At that cost, the district would have needed to lose 498 devices for the insurance to pay for itself.
By losing only 210 devices this year, staff noted the insurance would have cost more than the devices that were either lost or not returned.
Godfrey said that as she reached out to other school districts in the state about the lost device issue, she learned they are also seeing high numbers of lost devices, particularly since schools switched to remote learning last March because of the pandemic.
“Other districts are in the same boat that we’re in,” Godfrey said. “They’re trying to do the same things we are.”
All student devices will be collected before the end of the school year. If students need devices for summer programs the devices will be redistributed as needed at that time.