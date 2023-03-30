A recent Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools job fair appears to have done its job bringing new teachers and staff on board — but recruiting bus drivers remains a special challenge.
Rhonda James-Davis, chief human resources officer for ECPPS, presented a report on the May 18th job fair at Monday's Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education meeting.
"We took an all-hands-on-deck approach to our job fair on that Saturday," James-Davis said.
Eleven school administrators attended the four-hour job fair at Central Elementary School, as did central office staff in areas such as finance, exceptional children, student services, school nutrition, maintenance and transportation.
Superintendent Keith Parker was also on hand and helped with recruitment, and two students from River Road Middle School assisted with greeting job seekers as they arrived.
Applicants had the opportunity to pre-register, and 81 scheduled interviews. Sixty-seven interviews were conducted, including five with people who didn't schedule an interview.
However, only one of the interviews was for a bus driving position.
"No, to answer the question. We did not snag him," James-Davis said of the bus driver applicant. She explained that the applicant attended the job fair because he is considering moving to the area.
"He didn't exactly say no, but he hadn't moved here yet," she said.
"I have one question: Did you remind that bus driver (applicant) that this is the Harbor of Hospitality?" asked board Chairman Daniel Spence.
"I sure will," James-Davis replied. "I will make sure that I get (Transportation Director) Ms. (Amanda) Hill to do that. Because she was just as excited to know that we did have at least one."
Seven months into the school year, ECPPS still needs 15 bus drivers.
At the recent job fair there were 12 applicants for school nutrition assistant, six for substitute teacher, 11 for bookkeeper, 10 for teacher assistant, and two for maintenance staff.
The district did interview 25 applicants for certified positions, including 13 for elementary teacher, six for middle school teacher, six for high school teacher, two for exceptional children teacher, one for art teacher and one for school counselor.
James-Davis said school administrators and directors are currently performing reference and background checks for positions that are available now. If all goes well with the checks some of those candidates will be recommended for hire soon, she said.
In addition, the district is making plans for hiring teachers and staff needed for the upcoming school year.
Once budgeting and staffing needs reviews are completed, and background checks and reference checks are finished, the district will recommend a number of teacher and staff candidates for hire for the 2023-24 school year, James-Davis said.