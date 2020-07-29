The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will open next month with the vast majority of students learning remotely and those considered most vulnerable receiving limited in-person services.
In-person assessments and therapies will be available by appointment for exceptional children who have have Individual Education Plans. Also, in-person assessments also will be available for pre-K students.
Some in-person services also will be available by appointment for students identified as English language learners, according to ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds.
But all other students will receive their instruction online for the first several months of the school year.
“The majority of our students will be in a remote status for the first nine weeks,” Edmonds said.
The plan will be evaluated after four weeks and decisions about the second nine weeks will be made based on the latest COVID-19 data and guidance from state officials.
The plan is similar to those adopted by the school boards in Currituck and Camden counties, both of which also approved remote-only instruction for students for the first nine weeks of the school year.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education approved Edmonds’ plan by a 6-1 vote, with board member Pam Pureza casting the dissenting vote.
Pureza said that while she appreciates the consideration given to students with IEPs, there are also other students who struggle to learn through the virtual-only model. She said she is concerned about those students’ education needs also being met.
Parents have been very vocal about negative experiences with remote learning in the spring, Pureza said.
Board member Sharon Warden said she, too, is concerned about students who may struggle with remote learning. But she said teachers had a learning curve in the spring as well and she believes they are now ready.
Warden urged parents to expect high-quality education for their children from the district’s teachers.
“They may not be in a brick-and-mortar building, but they will be teaching your children actively each and every day,” said Warden, a retired educator.
With support from the school board and administrators, Warden said, teachers have the responsibility “to do everything they can to serve your children, our children in this community, as effectively as they possibly can.”
Board member Virginia Houston, who made the motion to approve the plan, said she appreciates the good work being done by parents. She said parents communicated concerns to teachers and that has helped teachers improve what they are doing.
Some members of the public expressed concern about children not learning effectively if they aren’t able to return to in-person instruction, while others said they had safety concerns about students returning to the classroom.
Edmonds thanked ECPPS staff for their work and thanked students for being resilient. She said planning for the reopening of school has been difficult and not something she’s taken lightly. What is best for students must be ECPPS’ goal, Edmonds said.
Teachers will be allowed to teach remotely from their classroom, Edmonds explained, noting some teachers had asked to be able to do that.
ECPPS Chief Academic Officer Amy Jo Spencer noted that state testing will not be waived as it was in the spring, and teachers will be grading student work.