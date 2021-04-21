Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is reporting three positive COVID-19 cases, two involving students and one involving a staff member.
The student cases were reported at Pasquotank County High School and River Road Middle School, the district said. The staff member case was reported at Elizabeth City Middle School.
According to the district, the student at PCHS was last on campus Tuesday; the River Road student was last on campus Friday; and the ECMS staff member was last at school on Wednesday.