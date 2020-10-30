Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students whose families initially opted for remote learning this semester won’t have to wait until next semester to return to in-person classes.
The school district originally said it would wait until the second semester to allow students who had opted for virtual learning to return for in-person classes.
But ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds advised the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Monday that the policy has changed. She said principals created wait lists for students who wanted to return for in-person classes. Principals will now call the parents of a student on the list whenever an open slot at a school comes open.
“Our principals are trying to get as many students back onto the campus as possible but in a very safe manner and following all of the safety protocols,” Edmonds said.
Students in pre-K through fifth grade returned for in-person classes on Oct. 19. Students in grades 6-8 will return on Monday and those in grades 9-12 will return Nov. 9.
“We are still providing the option of remote learning for those families who choose to have their students learn virtually,” Edmonds said.
Wednesdays, meanwhile, continue to serve as remote learning days for all students in all grade levels.
In pre-K, 60 of 111 students — or about 54 percent — are back on campus.
At Central Elementary School, 149 of 303 students — or about 49 percent — have returned to campus.
The number of students and number of available slots are 175 of 342 — or 51 percent — at J.C. Sawyer Elementary; 219 of 433 — 51 percent — at Northside Elementary; 124 of 266 — 47 percent — at Pasquotank Elementary; 173 of 354 — 49 percent — at P.W. Moore Elementary; 96 of 441 — 22 percent — at Sheep-Harney Elementary; and 129 of 208 — 62 percent — at Weeksville Elementary.
Edmonds also discussed how the first week of in-person classes went.
She said at several schools, the drop-off time for students was 45 minutes on the first day back. However, the time went down to 30 minutes on the second day, and most schools now have drop-off times of 20 minutes or less, she said.
All staff are complying with a directive to wear facemasks but officials are taking measures to ensure all staff are wearing their masks properly, Edmonds said.
Teaching some students in the classroom and others online remains a challenge, Edmonds said. “Our teachers are working though this,” she said.
Middle school principals are visiting elementary school campuses to learn from those schools’ principals about bringing students back to campus, Edmonds said.
Based on the need for social distancing in classrooms, Elizabeth City Middle School had 12 slots available in the sixth grade as of Monday, 25 slots available in the seventh grade and 16 in the eighth grade.
River Road Middle School has 32 slots available in the sixth grade and seven in the eighth grade. The seventh grade at RRMS has 78 students who want to return for in-person classes but only 72 spaces available.
“They are trying to work through that to see if they can make some accommodations,” Edmonds said. “I think they will probably be able to work that out but we have to see what that will look like.”
Antoinette Reid, ECPPS director of student services, told the board about what the district is doing when it comes to “social and emotional learning.”
Parents have been struggling with providing their children the education they deserve, Reid said. Part of strengthening the social and emotional well-being of students is supporting their families, according to Reid.
ECMS Principal Delishia Moore updated the board on her school’s efforts to strengthen social and emotional learning
The school conducted “trauma-informed” training for staff. Teachers are required to complete at least one lesson a week related to social and emotional learning, Moore said, but some do it every day.
On the transportation front, the district is using 29 regular buses and five exceptional children buses. There have been no double runs and the average route time is 45 minutes to one hour, according to ECPPS Transportation Director Amanda Hill.
Tammy Rinehart, director of child nutrition, reported that ECPPS served 7,815 breakfasts and 8,243 lunches on Monday.