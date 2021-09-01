With 34 total COVID cases, including 27 since the school year began, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials have called for an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss what the interim superintendent referred to as "our COVID situation."
The meeting will be held in the Central Elementary School multipurpose room at 5 p.m.
Interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram told the ECPPS Board of Education Wednesday that he planned to attend a virtual emergency meeting of school superintendents on Thursday. He plans to communicate the results of that meeting to school board members at the 5 p.m. meeting, he said.
"The purpose (of the 5 p.m. meeting) is to discuss our COVID situation and any actions we might need to consider going forward," he said.
Ingram didn't say what those actions might be. The ECPPS school board already voted to require students and staff to wear masks while inside school facilities. It also voted to allow a limited number of students to take their classes virtually if they can provide medical documentation showing why they need that option.
The ECPPS COVID dashboard shows at least one positive case at 11 of the district's 13 schools. Only H.L. Trigg Community School and Northside Elementary have not yet reported a positive case.
Elizabeth City Middle School has reported the highest number of cases: eight. Pasquotank County High School has reported the second-highest number, 7. Weeksville Elementary and Northeastern High School have each reported four cases, while P.W. Moore Elementary has reported three.
The dashboard shows COVID cases in the school district increasing each week since Aug. 9. Eighteen cases were reported last week during the first week of school. As of Wednesday, nine cases have been reported this week. Overall, the district has reported 34 total cases since the week of Aug. 9.
Currituck County Schools has reported nearly 50 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 8 days.
At the school district's Facebook page, school officials are posting notices each day that new positive cases are identified within its 10 schools.
The district reported 46 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 between Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 1. In that time, Knotts Island Elementary was the only school to have not reported positives cases. Moyock Middle reported the most cases (14), while Currituck County High School followed with 12 confirmations. Central, Jarvisburg and Griggs elementary schools reported 2 cases each. Shawboro Elementary reported three cases and Moyock Elementary reported six confirmations. Currituck Middle School also reported three positive cases.