...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is seeking replacements for two top administrative positions at Pasquotank County High School.
Juvanda Crutch has left her role as principal at the high school and moved into a new post at H.L. Trigg Community School, ECPPS officials said Monday. At the same time, Scott Corrente has resigned as assistant principal at the high school.
The vacant principal and assistant principal jobs at PCHS were posted April 26 on the ECPPS website.
In a message sent to families of PCHS students on Monday, ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker provided information about the administrative changes at the school.
"Ms. Crutch has transitioned to a new role at H.L. Trigg Alternative School," Parker said in the message to parents. "Ms. Crutch will be supporting the expansion of the academic and student support services at HLT (Trigg). I would like to thank Ms. Crutch for her service to PCHS."
Parker said Corrente had resigned effective June 30 "to pursue a new opportunity."
"I would like to thank Mr. Corrente for his service to PCHS, and we wish him well on future endeavors," Parker said.
Adrian Fonville, the secondary school director for ECPPS and a former principal at River Road Middle School, and Dr. Debbie Stukes, a former principal and secondary school director, are sharing interim principal duties at PCHS through the end of the current school year, according to Parker.
Fonville will be the lead administrator on Mondays and Fridays, and Stukes will fill that role on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
"I am very grateful for everyone that has stepped up to support during this transition," Parker said.
The superintendent said ECPPS is currently taking applications to fill the two positions.
"We will conduct a formal interview process with a goal of announcing the next principal and assistant principal before students leave for summer break," Parker said.
ECPPS is using a survey to solicit input on characteristics families of PCHS students are looking for in the next principal and assistant principal.
Crutch was named principal at PCHS in July 2018. Before that she had served as interim principal at Currituck County High School.
She has 21 years experience as an educator.
Crutch holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, with a minor in secondary education, from Elizabeth City State University. She also holds a master’s degree in middle grades mathematics and school administration from East Carolina University.