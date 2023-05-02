Juvanda Crutch

Juvanda Crutch

 Reggie Ponder

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is seeking replacements for two top administrative positions at Pasquotank County High School.

Juvanda Crutch has left her role as principal at the high school and moved into a new post at H.L. Trigg Community School, ECPPS officials said Monday. At the same time, Scott Corrente has resigned as assistant principal at the high school.