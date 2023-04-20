Even though a bill changing how community college trustees are selected is advancing in the state Senate, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is advertising for a College of The Albemarle trustee vacancy it plans to fill in early June.
Under current law, the ECPPS school board appoints four members of the COA board. One of those appointments will be leaving the board, so ECPPS is seeking resumes from eligible citizens to replace the trustee.
According to a press release, persons eligible for the vacancy must be a resident of Pasquotank County or a county contiguous to Pasquotank (meaning Perquimans, Gates or Camden); cannot be a member or employee of the ECPPS board; cannot have been employed full time by COA within five years of their appointment as a trustee; and cannot be the spouse or child of a person currently employed full time by COA.
The ECPPS board is currently accepting resumes and letters of interest from citizens interested in filling the vacancy. The deadline for submitting a resume and letter of interest is May 5. No resumes and letters of interest will be accepted after then.
Resumes and letters of interest may be submitted via email or mail to: superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us or Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Office of the Superintendent, P.O. Box 2247, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-2247. Questions may be directed to either superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us or by calling 252-335-2981.
The COA Board of Trustees now has 19 members, the majority of whom are appointed by local county commissions and the ECPPS school board. However, Senate Bill 692 would change that, reducing the board to 12 members, eight of whom would be appointed by state legislative leaders. The other four would be appointed by county commissioners, meaning the ECPPS board would lose all four of its appointments.
The Senate Committee on Education and Higher Education passed SB692 on Wednesday.