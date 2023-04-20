Even though a bill changing how community college trustees are selected is advancing in the state Senate, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is advertising for a College of The Albemarle trustee vacancy it plans to fill in early June.

Under current law, the ECPPS school board appoints four members of the COA board. One of those appointments will be leaving the board, so ECPPS is seeking resumes from eligible citizens to replace the trustee.  