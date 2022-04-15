The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is seeking either a Pasquotank, Perquimans or Camden resident to fill an impending vacancy on the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees.
Under state law, the ECPPS board is responsible for appointing four members of the COA Board of Trustees. Because the term of one of those trustees will soon expire, the ECPPS board is seeking applicants who’d like to be considered for appointment to the COA board.
The ECPPS board is accepting resumes and letters of interest from persons interested in the impending vacancy. According to ECPPS, applicants cannot be a member or employee of the school district; must be a resident of either Pasquotank County or a county contiguous to Pasquotank; cannot have been employed full time COA within the past five years; and cannot be the spouse or child of someone currently working full time at COA.
Residents of Camden and Perquimans will be considered because the counties are contiguous to Pasquotank and are part of COA’s service territory.
The ECPPS board plans to vote to fill the vacancy at its June regular meeting.
The deadline for submitting a resume and letter of interest is April 30, the school district said. Resumes and letters of interest may be mailed to: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Office of the Superintendent, P.O. Box 2247, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-2247. They also may be emailed to: superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us/.