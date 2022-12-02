...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools has requested class size waivers for classes at Central Elementary School and J.C. Sawyer Elementary School.
“The recommendation for the class size waiver was made based on local and state staffing ratio requirements,” ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said this week. “We have two elementary schools that needed the exemption.”
The request for the waiver was necessary because the number of students in classrooms at those schools was over what’s allowed by state rules. In each case affected classes are only over the class size standard by one student.
The request for the waiver was approved unanimously by the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education at the board’s regular meeting Monday night.
The meeting was held at Elizabeth City Middle School. That location was part of a new plan starting this fall in which the board holds its regular monthly meeting at schools around the county, rotating the location to a different school each month.
The board typically holds the regular meeting on the fourth Monday of the month and meets in committee on the third Monday. Committee meetings are held at the ECPPS central office on Halstead Boulevard.
Holding the regular monthly meeting at schools around the district affords the board an opportunity to highlight programs, staff and students at the schools.
At Monday’s meetings those highlights and recognitions were focused on Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School.
Dan Simmons, band director at Elizabeth City Middle School, said in a video that was part of the school’s presentation that he seeks not only to teach students about music but also to help them learn through music about how to work harmoniously with other people.
Pasquotank County High School Principal Juvanda Crutch highlighted the AVID program at PCHS. AVID, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, is a college readiness elective offered at the school.
Students from AVID talked about how the class helps them in areas such as organization and time management.