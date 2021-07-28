The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is seeking input from both parents and the community at large ahead of the board’s discussion Monday on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on mask wearing in indoor public spaces.
Citing surging COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease, the CDC recommended Tuesday that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public spaces if they live in areas where transmission of the virus is either “substantial” or “high.”
Also citing the variant’s ability to spread even among vaccinated people, the CDC is recommending indoor masks for all school teachers, staff, students and visitors across the nation, regardless of their vaccination status.
ECPPS noted in a press release Wednesday that Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday on the CDC’s latest guidance. Cooper said last week that state health officials were recommending masks be worn by teachers and students in all K-8 schools, regardless of vaccination status. He also said masks would not be recommended for vaccinated students and staff at high schools.
But that was before the CDC’s latest guidance.
ECPPS said while Cooper’s guidance on Thursday may determine what all K-12 schools in North Carolina do about mask wearing during the coming school year, the local school board would still like to hear from parents and the Elizabeth City community as it prepares for its discussion Monday.
That’s why it’s asking the public to fill out an online questionnaire at the district’s website. The survey can be found at ECPPS Parent/Community Feedback for 2021-2022 School Opening and will be available through midnight on Sunday.
“The questionnaire will provide valuable feedback that the board would like to have when considering important decisions for the opening of school this year due to COVID,” ECPPS said in a statement.
ECPPS noted that the feedback on the questionnaire will not be read as individual public comments at Monday’s meeting, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The board will consider questionnaire responses during its discussion, the district said.
The open session of the meeting can be accessed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The school board also plans to hold a closed session afterward to discuss personnel matters, the district said.