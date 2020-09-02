Local school officials are seeking state funding they say will help community organizations offer supervised online instruction for students.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Edmonds told the ECPPS Board of Education last week that the school district has applied for an Innovative Childcare and Remote Extended Support, or I CARES, grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
The grant would allow the school district to partner with community organizations to provide supervised instruction to children in grades K-8, Edmonds said.
DPI plans to award the competitive grants to school districts looking to partner with community groups offering supervised instructional childcare for students without in-home supervision as they participate in remote learning.
The grants range from $200,000 to $500,000 and eligibility is based on the number of at-risk students who would be served.
According to ECPPS, I CARES grants are designed “to fund high-quality, independently validated extended learning and integrated student support service programs for at-risk students that raise standards for student academic outcomes.”
ECPPS has notified DPI that it plans to apply for the funds.
If ECPPS is awarded an I CARES grant the school district’s Child Nutrition Department will be allowed to provide meals and snacks for participating organizations.
According to the report Edmonds presented to school board members, she’s “encouraged and pleased” with the work she is seeing from students and staff during the first couple of weeks of school.
The school district will survey parents Sept. 11-14 about how remote learning is going. The previous week staff will be surveyed for their views.
Virtual town hall meetings are also planned to gather additional feedback.
On Aug. 17, the first day of the new school year, ECPPS served 8,066 breakfasts and 7,882 lunches for a total of 15,948 total meals.
Meals are served at all schools on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. “Shelf-stable” breakfasts and lunches are also provided to families for the remainder of the school week.
ECPPS Child Nutrition Director Tammy Rinehart said that beginning Tuesday, the meals will continue at all school sites but the program will change from the summer lunch program to the national school lunch program. Breakfast and lunch for elementary grades will continue to be free for all students but high school lunch will be either free or full cost.
Rinehart said the district is also exploring the possibility of limited delivery service.
Board member Sharon Warden thanked Rinehart for her work. Warden said Rinehardt’s efforts are helping address the food insecurity problem in Pasquotank County.
“What you are doing is tremendous,” Warden said told Rinehart.
Edmonds also thanked the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners for providing ECPPS an additional $250,000 from the county’s allotment of federal coronavirus relief funding.