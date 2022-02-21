Mask-wearing will be optional for students and staff in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools beginning March 1.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education voted unanimously for the policy change during committee meetings Monday, becoming the last school board in the region to switch to optional masks.
Prior to the board’s vote, interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram mentioned Gov. Roy Cooper’s new recommendation on making masks optional by March 7.
Ingram recommended that the board consider making masks optional in the ECPPS district. He also suggested a timeline for implementation to give staff time to develop updated protocols.
“We also remind everyone to continue physical distancing,” Ingram said.
Ingram said he had met with ECPPS principals and staff and strong opinions had been expressed on all sides — both for keeping the district’s mask mandate and lifting it.
Board member Daniel Spence said it’s important to him to know that the board has heard from all community stakeholders about masks.
Ingram said he felt the governor’s new recommendation was “fairly compelling” and also noted that COVID-positive numbers are now way down. The ECPPS district reported only four positive cases last week, just weeks after double-digit case counts and a little over a month after weekly cases hit 107.
Ingram said school nurses said they thought it was OK to go with an optional mask policy.
Ingram said if there is a spike in cases moving forward the board probably should take a close look at the policy again.
Board member George Archuleta said there has been no way to really enforce the mandatory mask policy. He said he thinks the optional policy should begin right away.
Chairwoman Sharon Warden said it’s important that students respect each other’s decisions and not pressure anyone not to wear a mask if they believe they should wear one.
“There should not be any kind of pressure,” Warden said.
Other school districts in the area had already made masks optional as COVID-19 cases are declining. School boards in Perquimans and Chowan counties made that decision at their meetings on Feb. 15.
School officials in Pasquotank said last week that they were aware of COVID masking decisions in the other counties. But most said they would wait until Monday’s meeting before making a decision. Archuleta was the lone member to say last week that he favored moving to a mask-optional policy.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Pasquotank has seen 111 new cases of COVID in a seven-day period ending Monday. The county’s case rate — cases per 100,000 people — as of Friday was 278.73, a decrease of more than 25% since the previous seven-day period. The county’s positivity rate — the rate of COVID tests that come back positive — had fallen to 5.19% as of Wednesday, down 7.8% from Feb. 9.
Board members said last week that they would consider health data, including information provided by Albemarle Regional Health Services, in making their decision.
ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said last week that health officials understand the masking decisions are challenging for school officials. She said ARHS will continue to provide information and resources to school districts as they make decisions.