Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools continues to face a critical shortage of bus drivers despite ongoing efforts in recruitment and training.
Transportation Director Amanda Hill advised the ECPPS Board of Education Monday that even though the district has hired three new drivers, two other drivers have resigned and a third has shifted from full-time to driving mornings-only.
Hill said she also has lost three employees to medical leave for the rest of the school year.
“Thankfully the drivers I do currently have, have stepped up really well and have helped cover where we’re still getting students home from school in a timely manner,” Hill said.
Times on the routes have definitely improved, she said.
“The drivers are doing an excellent job,” Hill said. “I do have to praise them for that.”
Efforts to get more drivers trained continue with mixed success. Eight people were enrolled in the February bus driver class but only one has followed through so far and submitted an application to drive for the district.
“We had four people in our March class,” Hill added. “Nobody (from that class) has applied.”
Currently there are six people signed up for the April class, Hill said.
The course consists of four days of online classes, plus another four days of on-the-road training.
Board member Daniel Spence mentioned that school officials previously discussed offering driving opportunities to teacher assistants, custodial staff and cafeteria staff. He asked how that was going.
“The ones that agreed to do it, do it already,” Hill said.
Spence also asked what the latest times are now when kids are arriving at school.
Hill said that on a good day, with no driver call-outs, the latest arrival would be 9 a.m.
In the afternoons, students are getting home at 5:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., “at the worst 5:15,” she said.
Previously, the latest arrival time had been 5:50 p.m., Hill said.
Currently about 2,400 students in ECPPS ride buses, Hill said in response to a question from Chairwoman Sharon Warden.
Warden thanked Hill for her work in addressing the bus driver shortage.
“Just keep doing what you are doing and recruit as many as you can,” Warden said.