Despite pay increases, training opportunities and other initiatives, recruiting and retaining enough school bus drivers remains a challenge for the Elisabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
With two weeks to go until the start of the school year, ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said this week the school district stills needs about 18-20 drivers.
"We have 45 drivers currently," Jackson-Heard said. "We are actively hiring and will not have all positions filled by the first day of school."
Starting pay for bus drivers in ECPPS is $16.16.
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, which is a regional charter school based in Elizabeth City, operates 10 buses. As of Monday NEAAAT had one driver vacancy it was working to fill.
The first day for students at NEAAAT was Tuesday.
Andrew Harris, chief executive officer at NEAAAT, said the school offers both full-time and part-time opportunities for bus drivers. The compensation package features full benefits that include the state health plan and retirement.
"Pay currently starts at $18.50 an hour with attendance bonus," Harris said. "I anticipate some upward movement when our board meets this month."
For the Camden County Schools, bus driver pay begins at $15 an hour and the range extends to $18.60 an hour.
Camden Schools Transportation Director Britton Overton said the district still needs four drivers for its 42 daily routes.
"Our website has a listing for school bus driver positions," Overton said. "I do not expect to have the positions filled by the first day of school. However, I hope to fill them as soon as possible."