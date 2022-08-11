Jackson-Heard headshot

Jackson-Heard

 Photo courtesy ECPPS

Despite pay increases, training opportunities and other initiatives, recruiting and retaining enough school bus drivers remains a challenge for the Elisabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.

With two weeks to go until the start of the school year, ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said this week the school district stills needs about 18-20 drivers.