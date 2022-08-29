Welcome to School

Pasquotank Elementary School employee William Benson welcomes kindergartener Jace Knox to the school Monday morning. Jace walked to the school with his mother, Jennifer, and his one-year-old sister, Jayla.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Pasquotank Elementary School started a new school year Monday with sights set on putting the COVID-19 pandemic and years of being known as a persistently low-performing school in the rearview mirror.

“I would say that Pasquotank Elementary is like a Phoenix rising,” said Pasquotank Elementary Principal Simona White. “Our theme this year is ‘growing and glowing.’”