Pasquotank Elementary School started a new school year Monday with sights set on putting the COVID-19 pandemic and years of being known as a persistently low-performing school in the rearview mirror.
“I would say that Pasquotank Elementary is like a Phoenix rising,” said Pasquotank Elementary Principal Simona White. “Our theme this year is ‘growing and glowing.’”
White said the theme is being incorporated in all academic areas “but also in building lasting relationships among students, parents, staff and the greater community.”
Zakrah Hoffler, 9, is in fourth-grade at Pasquotank Elementary. She arrived at school with her mother, Ebony Steward, who explained that she is in the Navy and the family moved here over the summer.
Zakrah said she is looking forward to meeting new people now that school has started.
“I met my teacher,” Zakrah said, explaining that she met her at the school’s open house last week.
She said she likes to read and write, and her favorite subject is English and language arts.
Jace Knox, 5, started kindergarten at Pasquotank Elementary Monday. He walked to school with his mother, Jennifer, and his one-year-old sister, Jayla.
“He is excited about his first day at the new school,” said Jennifer Knox.
Jonathan Buskey and Jared Bell, who are offensive linemen on the Elizabeth City State University Vikings football team, stood just inside the main entrance to the school and greeted students as they walked in.
“I am very excited to be here,” Bell said.
Buskey said he hopes their presence was encouraging for the students.
“I feel like them seeing us is a good thing for them,” Buskey said. “I think us being here and being visible to them is very important.”
Buskey said some of the students may wish to play sports and might be starting to decide whether they would like to play sports.
Greeting students in front of Pasquotank Elementary School on the first day were Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers, his wife, Nina, and members of the Elizabeth City fire and police departments. City councilors and city personnel went to schools throughout the city to greet students as they arrived at school Monday morning.
“Is everybody excited?” the mayor shouted as students walked off the bus toward the front door of the school.
None of the students volunteered that they were excited.
“You mean to tell me I’m the only one excited?” Rivers asked, which got the attention of one girl who replied that she was excited to come to school on the first day last year, but not this year.
Nina Rivers said students probably will become a bit more excited over the next few days as they realize what is in store for the year.
One school bus arrived at the school around 7 a.m. on Monday. The school is on a new schedule this year designed to get students to school on time when bus drivers have to make double runs because of a driver shortage. Students who arrive early are receiving math tutoring along with breakfast.
The program is funded by a state grant targeted to help students make up for learning loss that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
White said about 40 students attended the early morning math program Monday. She said attendance might reach as high as 50 students.
Overall student enrollment at Pasquotank Elementary “is up a little bit as it stands right this minute,” White said.
Among the community volunteers helping welcome students on the first day, White said, were members of the local alumni chapter of Kappa Alphs Psi Fraternity Inc. and the Zeta Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
“We are extremely fortunate for the amount of support that we have in welcoming our students back to school,” White said.
White said Pasquotank Elementary has flexible scheduling that allows more one-on-one time with students.
Most teachers are Pasquotank Elementary are returning from last year, and the school did not have any long-term substitutes in classrooms Monday due to positions not being filled.
“We are fortunate in that aspect as well,” White said.