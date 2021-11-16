The Elizabeth City Pasquotank Board of Education took its first official steps Monday toward having a new superintendent in place by July 1 of next year.
Meeting in committee, members of the ECPPS Board of Education voted on a series of timelines and application procedures while also emphasizing the importance of public participation in the search process.
With guidance from Jim O’Rourke of the N.C. School Boards Association, the board approved staff and community surveys to be used to solicit input on what people are looking for in the next superintendent.
Last month the school board agreed to hire the N.C. School Boards Association to assist with the board’s superintendent search. Under the agreement, the NCSBA will be paid $21,500, plus incurred expenses not to exceed $25,000.
At the urging of board member George Archuleta, the board chose to use shorter versions of the surveys since staff members and parents are busy.
Board members also agreed to allow members of the public to address the superintendent search during the public comment portion of board meetings.
Chairwoman Sharon Warden encouraged staff and community to come to board meetings and make further comment.
“We want to make sure we hear from a wide variety of people,” she said.
Board member Rodney Walton echoed Warden’s point.
“This is a superintendent for all of us, not just the people who are here,” Walton said, encouraging public comment and participation in the search.
Walton recalled his own experiences addressing the school board during the superintendent search that led to the hiring of former Superintendent Catherine Edmonds. He quipped that he didn’t expect when he came to those meetings that he would end up running and getting elected to the school board.
Eddie Ingram, an Elizabeth City native who began his career as a teacher at Northeastern High School, has been serving as interim ECPPS superintendent since Aug. 1. Ingram retired earlier this year as superintendent of the Berkeley County Schools in South Carolina.
O’Rourke went over a timeline with the board for hiring a new superintendent. The board agreed to set Jan. 31, 2022 as the deadline for applications and to seek to have a new superintendent in place by July 1, 2022. O’Rourke pointed out that the application deadline would be the only one “set in stone.”
O’Rourke has noted that board members can pass on to NCSBA the names of any candidates they wish to invite to apply. That way the candidates will hear from NCSBA rather than from individual board members.
He strongly recommended advertising the position through the American Association of School Administrators. Ingram also endorsed advertising in the AASA Journal.
A motion by board Pam Pureza to approve advertising for 60 days with AASA passed unanimously.
The board also selected four short answer questions and three essay questions to be included on the application.
O’Rourke said those questions will allow board members to get insight into the candidates’ thoughts on matters that are of special importance to them.
O’Rourke has explained to the board that all applications will be submitted to board members. The NCSBA team will summarize information about candidates and make those summaries available to board members.