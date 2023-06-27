...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Between a half to one foot of inundation above ground
level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle
Sound and adjacent rivers. In Virginia, Virginia Beach along
North Landing River and Back Bay in southern Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect a half to up to one foot of
water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some
roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and
lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Division of Air Quality and the Maryland
Department of Environment have issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality
Alert across northeast North Carolina and the Maryland Eastern
Shore...for Fine Particulates...from midnight tonight to midnight
EDT Wednesday night.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education is accepting applications to fill the Outside City Limits seat vacated by Daniel Spence, who resigned earlier this month.
Interested residents should visit the school district website at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us to complete an online application. At the district homepage, scroll down and click the “Application for Board of Education Vacancy” link, which directs site visitors to the application.