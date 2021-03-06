Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials expect to announce later this month information about the school board’s search for a new superintendent.
Rhonda James-Davis has served as interim superintendent since the departure of Superintendent Catherine Edmonds, whose resignation became effective last Monday. The ECPPS Board of Education announced in December that Edmonds would become a deputy superintendent of public instruction for the state.
“We have discussed our plans for search assistance and will be publicly announcing our plans at our next two meetings,” Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden said.
As of Friday the board’s next meetings were scheduled for March 15 and March 22.
Edmonds, who began work as ECPPS superintendent in July 2019, was appointed to the position at DPI by Catherine Truitt, the state’s superintendent of public instruction.
ECPPS officials announced at the same time that Edmonds would be leaving the district that James-Davis had been appointed to serve as interim superintendent.
James-Davis, chief human resources officer for ECPPS, also briefly served as interim superintendent prior to Edmonds’ hiring in 2019.
The Daily Advance inquired with James-Davis’ office about her interest in applying for the superintendent position but did not hear back from her by presstime.
James-Davis said in 2019 that she was not interested in the permanent superintendent position at that time.
The school district did announce this week that Adrian Fonville, the principal at River Road Middle School, would be moving to the central office to take over as deputy chief of human resources. James-Davis is currently the head of that agency.