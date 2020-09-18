The Board of Education for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss a possible return to in-person classes.
The meeting comes in the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement Thursday that he's allowing school districts in the state to again permit full in-person instruction for students in grades pre-K-5.
Like a number of other school districts in the region, ECPPS has pursued an online-only option for student instruction since the start of the school year last month. The school board planned to reassess the online-only option after nine weeks before deciding whether to offer a mix of online and in-person classes for students.
Saturday's ECPPS board meeting will be held at Pasquotank Elementary School at 1 p.m. The public may view the meeting by livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The school board plans to hold a closed session following the portion of the meeting open to the public, a press release states. Besides personnel matters, the board will discuss actions the district will need to take to comply with any mandates for resuming in-person classes as well as any legal requirements that may take effect before the board's next meeting on Sept. 28.
No final decisions about a possible return to in-person classes will be announced during Saturday's meeting, the release states.