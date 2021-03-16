Students in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will have the option of returning to full in-person classes or staying with remote learning for the rest of the school year starting Monday, April 12.
The ECPPS Board of Education voted Monday to allow all K-12 students to receive in-person instruction through Plan A of the state's guidelines for reopening schools. Under North Carolina's COVID-19 restrictions, Plan A previously had only been available to students in grades K-5.
Plan A requires only minimal social distancing, which means students don't have to be six feet from one another. Students are still required to wear face masks while they're on campus, however.
Under the ECPPS plan, students who choose to return to campus under Plan A will be in class on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The district will continue to offer remote instruction on Wednesdays. Students will wear face masks while on campus and hand washing and sanitization efforts will continue, the district said.
ECPPS said surveys will be sent to parents and guardians asking them to choose between remote and in-person instruction for their child. The option they choose will be in effect for their child for remainder of the 2020-21 school year, the district said.
The ECPPS school board's decision follows Gov. Roy Cooper's signing into law Senate Bill 220, which requires all school districts to offer Plan A to students in grades K-5 and the option of Plan A or Plan B to students in grades 6-12. Plan B provides for limited in-person classes and more social distancing. School districts have 21 days from passage of SB 220 to select their plan for in-person classes.
ECPPS urged parents or guardians who have questions about the board's decision to contact their child's school for assistance. The district also thanked parents and guardians, as well as students and staff, for their efforts "during this unprecedented time we have experienced and continue to navigate."
"We will continue to work together as we implement the next phase of returning to campus," the district said.