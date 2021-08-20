When schools reopen in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools on Monday for the start of the new school year, not all enrolled students will be in the classroom.
As many as 150 could again be in front of their home computer learning remotely.
That’s how many ECPPS students had completed a request form as of Friday morning seeking to study remotely this fall. That’s not, however, how many will be approved for virtual learning. That number wasn’t available Friday afternoon.
Students have been applying for the virtual learning option on the ECPPS website since the Board of Education voted unanimously this week to allow one for students who demonstrate a medical need. The board approved the virtual option after ECPPS officials said one was necessary, citing both the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the more contagious Delta variant and the fact most K-12 students aren’t yet eligible for vaccinations to protect against it.
The ECPPS board is the only one in the immediate area to approve a plan for virtual learning. Both the Currituck and Camden school districts are not offering a virtual option, although Camden Superintendent Joe Ferrell said the district is prepared to approve one for individual students “with documented, serious medical conditions.” A spokeswoman for the Edenton-Chowan Schools, meanwhile, said that district plans to offer remote learning “if a student must be out of school due to quarantine” because exposure to COVID-19.
Under ECPPS’ virtual option, students must either have a documented medical condition that might put them at higher risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19 or live in a home with someone — parent, sibling, grandparent, or guardian — who could get very sick if they got the disease.
Interim ECPPS Superintendent Eddie Ingram said the district is committed to offering in-person instruction amid the COVID pandemic and believes an overwhelming majority of students want to return to school.
“But we have some folks that have genuine, legitimate reasons to opt for virtual (learning), and morally and ethically we should do everything we can to provide it,” he told school board members.
Asked by school board member Pam Pureza if a parent not wanting their child to wear a mask — ECPPS is requiring students and staff to wear them indoors — could be a reason for qualifying for the virtual option, Ingram said it would not.
“There might be documented reasons why you can’t wear a mask (but) we want to build a culture of compliance,” he said. “We don’t enjoy wearing these things (but) this is public heath issue. The last thing I want to do is shut down the school because we’ve had some kind of superspreader event.”
Dr. Amy Spencer, chief academic officer for the district, said ECPPS officials agreed to “lessen some of the restrictions” when determining which students are eligible for the virtual option after Pasquotank County’s COVID cases began rising.
According to the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker on Friday, Pasquotank reported 95 new COVID cases over the last seven days for an infection rate of 238.55 cases per 100,000 people. The county had a positivity rate — the rate of COVID tests that come back positive — of 19.83%, or nearly one in five, and eight county residents were hospitalized with the disease.
ECPPS decided while it would be “ideal” for students qualifying for the virtual option to have “perfect” internet connectivity, it’s not a requirement, Spencer said. “ECPPS will work with families in the event a hotspot doesn’t provide adequate connectivity,” she said.
The district also isn’t requiring a student to be at grade level in either reading or writing to qualify for the virtual option. Spencer said ECPPS didn’t “want to be limiting” if the student or someone in their family had a documented health issue.
Spencer noted students selected for the virtual option will have to have a “parent, guardian or support person present to ensure students are attending and submitting (their class) assignments.” They also have to “adhere to the compulsory attendance law,” she said, adding, “students who do not attend will be required to be returned to in-person instruction.”
Spencer said the “expectations (on virtual students) are similar” to what the district sets for students enrolled in ECPPS’ virtual academy at River Road Middle School. However, she made clear the virtual option being offered in response to COVID will be operated separately from the virtual academy, which she said is for a “specific online learner ... who does well with virtual learning.”
In response to another question from Pureza, Spencer said parents claiming a medical need for the virtual option will have to provide documentation for it on the online form.
Ingram said an example of a student who might qualify for the virtual option would be one who lives in a home with a parent or grandparent who is immunocompromised. He said the district would need “some minimal but accurate portrayal of the reason” the student needs to learn virtually.
“I believe in trusting people but I also believe in verifying,” he said.
What the district doesn’t want, Ingram said, is for parents to sign their kids up for virtual learning “for the convenience” and then those kids either not do well in their classwork or “go ghost on us” and not show up for online classes.
“We want to stop just short of choice, just flat out choice, because we believe kids learn better in school and we think most of them want to come back to school,” Ingram said. “So we’re allowing (virtual instruction), but we’d like some compelling evidence ... to allow them (students) to be virtual.”
He said the district is limiting who is approved for virtual learning not because it’s “cold-hearted” but because “we certainly don’t want a child out on virtual who has no chance of succeeding.”
Ingram said there could be any number of reasons why virtual learning just isn’t the best option for a student.
“If there’s not parent support in the home, it might be best for that child to come to school,” he said.
Ingram said if a child is approved for virtual learning and then doesn’t show up for class or turn in assignments, the district is going to find out why.
“It might be a barrier that we can overcome so that child can remain virtual,” he said. “It might be a hotspot. It might be a device that’s not working. We would try to accommodate as much as we can ....”
However, if a student just isn’t participating “adequately online” the school district will take steps to get them back into a regular classroom, he said. Ingram, who recently retired as a school superintendent in South Carolina, noted that the nationwide closure of schools to in-person learning last year resulted in a lot of learning gaps, and the gaps were even more pronounced in high-poverty areas.
“Last year where I was, a higher number of students who chose to stay home (for virtual learning) tended to be in the higher poverty areas. They were the kids who needed to be in school,” he said. “I don’t know what it was like here. But probably you had kids last year who were disengaged.”
Ingram said ECPPS doesn’t want unprepared students choosing virtual learning to be the cause of that happening again.
“We don’t want someone to willy nilly take virtual and then be out there and be lost .. and then we just turn around at the end of the year and say, ‘oh well, you’ll just repeat the grade. No, that would be malfeasance,” Ingram said. “There are going to be very direct, heart-to-heart (conversations about) why a student needs face-to-face (instruction). We’ll say, ‘We’ve tried this, you’ve got the internet, you’ve got the hotspot, but you’re not doing well. This is unacceptable. So, you’ve got to come in’” to school.
Spencer said teachers plan to stay in regular communication with students who are approved for the virtual option. However, students will be expected to communicate with teachers if a problem arises. ECPPS plans to ensure students learning virtually stay engaged by having teachers take attendance for every class, she said.
“We need to make sure students are present virtually for that amount of time,” Spencer said. “It’s a matter of communicating to parents that (students) do need to go to those virtual meetings. They do need to complete those assignments by the communicated deadline.... And if not, that we’ll follow the compulsory attendance law ... (and) based on absences, we’ll require them to come back in” to school.
Because each school is expected to have a different number of students approved for remote learning, individual school principals will decide who gets selected, Spencer said. Principals also will decide which teachers are selected to teach virtual students, she said.
Asked by board member Rodney Walton if teachers will be required to teach both in-person and virtually as they had to last year, Spencer said “no, hopefully not.”
“I can’t say that won’t happen because I can’t speak in absolutes, but I’m strongly recommending that doesn’t happen,” she said.
What district officials envision, she said, is a scenario where in the elementary grades, for example, one teacher per grade level would teach virtually.
“One first-grade teacher would teach virtual and one would teach face to face,” she said. “One teacher wouldn’t be tasked with both.”
Spencer also said in a response to a Pureza question that schedules for both virtual and in-person students would be the same. She noted some activities may be different for each group, but all students would spend the “same hours” in school.
Officials said students selected for virtual learning won’t be allowed to come to school to participate in after-school clubs or sports. The only time they’ll be allowed on campus is when they have to participate in state testing.
Board Chairwoman Sharon Warden asked if COVID cases went down, would parents who chose the virtual option be allowed to switch their child to in-person classes.
Spencer said ECPPS likely would make adjustments to accommodate those students, likening it to new students enrolling in the district.
Ingram said students selected for the virtual option likely would be allowed to switch to in-person either at the end of a grading period or semester, but he noted that might not always fit a student’s individual circumstances.
ECPPS said there is no deadline for applying for the virtual option. Parents will be notified by email if students have been accepted.
It was unclear if all 150 of those who’ve already applied would know by Monday if they’ll be accepted. School officials said they were trying to make decisions as “quickly as possible upon receipt of the request form and supporting documentation.”