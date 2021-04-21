The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials said "out of an abundance of caution" the district will operate remotely on Thursday, citing continuing community concern over Wednesday's fatal shooting in Elizabeth City.
"We are aware of a fatality that occurred today (Wednesday) and there is concern within the community regarding the incident," the district said on its website. "Due to community concern and out of an abundance of caution, ECPPS will operate in remote status today."
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said a deputy sheriff shot and killed a local man, Andrew Brown Jr., while serving a search warrant at Brown's residence in the 400 block of Perry Street Wednesday morning. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating Brown's shooting, Wooten said.
About 200 people protested Brown's shooting in front of City Hall Wednesday evening. Protesters later moved to in front of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building where a number of them remained Wednesday night.
Individual ECPPS schools will share information about school schedules with parents, the district said.