The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education voted Monday to raise minimum pay for bus drivers above $15 an hour and award them a $1,000 bonus after the district's transportation director made a direct plea for more drivers, saying they're "desperately" needed.
The board approved the pay hikes at interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram's recommendation after hearing from school officials on bus driver shortages, overcrowded buses, missed pickups, and other transportation issues the district encountered on Monday, which was the first day of the school year.
"We had some real traffic issues today," Ingram told board members. "First days (of school) are usually dicey. This one was particularly dicey."
Under the bus driver recruitment plan board members approved, the pay scale for ECPPS drivers will rise by 16 percent, increasing their minimum hourly rate to $15.16.
Current bus drivers will also get a $1,000 bonus, paid in two increments. The first will be paid in October and the second in January. Newly hired drivers will also get the bonus in two installments, the first within 30 days of coming to work but not before the October pay date. They, too, will get the second installment in January.
ECPPS Transportation Director Amanda Hill said the district operated 123 runs on Monday with only 41 drivers. The district also had 10 "open" runs it hoped to cover on Tuesday.
"Otherwise, we'll do 'double backs' to get those covered," she said. Double backs are when one bus driver has to drive two scheduled routes back to back that ordinarily would be covered by two separate buses.
Hill said ECPPS drivers also had to make 10 additional runs on Monday to reduce overcrowding on buses.
"We did have overcrowding this morning and even more drastic (overcrowding) this afternoon," she said.
Overcrowding remains a possibility over the next several days as the district adds students, but it will be something Hill said she plans to address.
"I will be working on reconfiguring those buses so that we do not have any overcrowding issues, because we cannot have that," she said.
Hill indicated that she likely will have to build new routes to prevent the overcrowding.
She suggested a lot of the extra runs were caused by the district's shortage of bus drivers.
"On Friday and Saturday I lost two drivers, and as of this morning three have pulled out from driving mornings," she said.
The district also had a new driver assigned to pick up students on Monday who didn't show up for work, Hill said.
"So this morning was quite hectic with everything and then this afternoon was quite hectic as well," she said.
Hill said while most drivers "are doing" double bus routes, some will only drive one run and others will only drive an afternoon run. Some also tell transportation officials they'll only drive a bus for middle school students while others will only drive a bus for elementary school students.
"It's a puzzle piece to try to put together to get drivers to cover what we have as far as children goes," she said.
Noting school officials had been discussing bus drivers and routes for the past several months, board member Daniel Spence asked Hill why the district seemed so unprepared for Monday's first day of school.
"How did we get to this place ... so far behind?" he asked.
Spence noted his own daughter's address wasn't on the bus route for their neighborhood, even though "we turned our paperwork in immediately."
"How did she miss the list? How did so many miss the list?" he asked.
Hill responded that transportation officials are "working as fast as possible trying to get ... (students) assigned (and) ready to go."
Spence also asked Hill about a situation he described as "disturbing" in which several kids were dropped off at an after-school program and no one was there to meet them.
"A contractor outside had to catch the kids and take them inside," he said.
Hill responded that there is "supposed to be hand-to-hand contact" for students when bus drivers drop them off at such programs.
"I will definitely address that," she said.
When Spence pressed and asked how ECPPS officials can "reassure our parents that things are going to get better," Hill responded: "We need drivers, desperately."
In response to a question from board Chairwoman Sharon Ward, Hill indicated that compensation appears to be the driving cause of the district's shortage of bus drivers. One of the drivers who resigned over the weekend in fact said they were leaving for higher pay somewhere else, she said.
"It seems the problem we're running into is pay," she said.
And the district isn't just competing against other school districts for drivers, she said.
"It's for other jobs, such as driving a dump truck," Hill said. "I have lost a lot, a lot of drivers over the course of the last year — from the time we shut down until now — just for that."
This is a developing story.