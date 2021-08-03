Face masks must be worn inside all Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools facilities and on school buses during the upcoming school year but not outdoors on school campuses, the ECPPS Board of Education agreed Monday.
The board voted 7-0 to require indoor mask-wearing for all students, teachers and staff as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. The board indicated the decision will be revisited as COVID trends change.
Board members also indicated they want administrators to come up with recommendations for programs like band, chorus and physical education that because they require students to be unmasked, currently have to be taught outdoors.
The board also wants staff recommendations on allowing a limited number of volunteers to safely return to schools and the rental of school facilities by non-school groups. Both activities were suspended last school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like other area school districts, ECPPS will welcome back most students on Aug. 23. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College will start classes a week earlier on Aug. 16.
ECPPS' decision to require masks follows Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials' reversal on mask-wearing in schools last week. Cooper initially recommended mask-wearing for students and staff only at K-8 schools regardless of vaccination status. Students and staff at high schools who were vaccinated would not have to wear masks, he said.
But after a surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled largely by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and affecting mostly unvaccinated people, the governor and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services changed their recommendation. They said all students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks at school and on buses.
Cooper also recommended mask-wearing in all indoor public places, even by the unvaccinated, in areas rated by the Centers for Disease Control as either "high" or "substantial" for transmission of the virus. Currently, Pasquotank's transmission of the virus is rated "moderate."
Asked last week what guidance ARHS was providing schools on masking, Director Battle Betts Jr. said the agency planned to conduct training with schools in its eight-county health district "to assist them in making the best decision possible."
"My understanding is that they all will have their own unique approach," he said.
Betts said ARHS officials still take the position "that the best protection (against COVID-19) is to get immunized and to wear a mask if not vaccinated."
Some school districts are leaving the decision on mask wearing up to parents. The Currituck Board of Education voted last week to leave student masking up to parents while the Camden County Schools appeared to be leaning in that direction, its superintendent said.
The Perquimans County Board of Education voted 4-2 Monday to recommend face masks be worn in schools but do not mandate them except on buses.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education was scheduled to discuss school masking at meetings later today.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.