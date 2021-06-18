Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is poised to approve an updated Mental Health Improvement Plan that addresses mental health needs of students, staff and faculty.
The plan has been placed on the consent agenda for formal approval at the board's regular meeting scheduled for June 28.
Holly Glenn, ECPPS director of exceptional children, presented highlights of the Mental Health Improvement Plan at Thursday's meeting of the Board of Education's Global Citizens Committee.
Glenn explained that the plan was developed by a committee that included representatives of all grade levels and all disciplines, and then was fine-turned by a smaller working group in consultation with a regional consultant.
"We found that we had many strengths, including strong alliances with area mental health organizations, an employee-assistance program, an established suicide/self-harm procedure, research-based programs in K-8, and 'say something' anonymous reporting," Glenn said.
Some schools also have bullying prevention programs and resilience, trauma-informed and restorative practices.
Needs identified in the plan include a comprehensive survey, a universal screener to determine students' social and emotional skills, and a professional development plan that includes a mental health program for adults.
How classes start and end also is important, according to the plan. Classes need welcoming rituals for students and "optimistic closure," according to Glenn's report on the work of the committee.
Another need is to adopt a social-emotional learning curriculum for the high schools, she said. The elementary skills already have such a curriculum but one is also needed at the high school level, she said.
ECPPS also needs a protocol for students re-entering after receiving acute residential mental health treatment, Glenn told the committee.
"The committee members met numerous times, and spent numerous hours, to develop and refine the plan," Glenn said.