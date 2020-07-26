A survey of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School parents indicates that 47% of them prefer an all-remote learning environment for their children when schools reopen in August.
Still, school officials want to hear from more parents before they decide next week on a plan for reopening.
That’s according to a presentation Monday night during a virtual committee meeting of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education.
Earlier this month the school district posted a survey to its website seeking parents’ input on three proposed plans for reopening schools. Since the survey was posted, Gov. Roy Cooper has ruled out the first option, or Plan A. That plan most resembled a traditional school opening, with all students attending class in person and featured minimal requirements for social distancing.
Superintendent Katherine Edmonds presented results of the survey to board members at Monday’s meeting. As of that afternoon, the school district had received 3,177 responses to the survey for the school district’s 5,162 students. That amounts to a 62% response rate.
Of the total number of responses, 47% chose Plan C, which requires schools to conduct all classroom instruction remotely, or online, and not in a traditional classroom setting.
Another 27% chose Plan B, which the governor has implemented. Plan B allows schools to host up to 50% of its students for in-person learning in a single day. Students not attending school in-person that day would be required to attend classes remotely.
The remaining 26% of survey responses favored Plan A, which is no longer an option.
The school board is expected to vote on a reopening plan at its meeting Monday evening.
In the meantime, school officials still want to hear from the remaining 38% of parents who did not respond to the survey, which expired Monday evening.
School principals were directed to call the remaining parents throughout the week for their input.
Because the governor’s plan does allow school districts to choose the remote-only option, board members approved a remote-instruction plan on Monday.
Amy Spencer, the district’s chief academic officer, provided a 20-minute presentation on the plan. One feature is that the district will use just one platform to host its online learning across the grade levels.
Students in each of the school levels — elementary, middle and high school —will follow university learning schedules, Spencer explained.
A two-day virtual conference to train teachers on the remote learning system will be held Aug. 5-6.
Among other school districts in the region, both the Currituck County Schools and the Camden County Schools plan to begin the school year with remote learning only, at least for the first nine weeks.
After two weeks of remote learning only, the Edenton-Chowan Public Schools plan to offer parents the choice between in-person instruction and remote instruction only.
Under the in-person instruction model, students in grades pre-K-5 would attend school Monday through Friday. Students in grades 6-12, however, would be divided into two cohort groups, with each group receiving two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction.
Parents have been asked to notify the district by Friday which option they want for their student.