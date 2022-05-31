The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education plans to draft written expectations for its appointees to the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education at its May 23 regular meeting appointed Dr. Andrea Williams as a COA trustee. Board members cited her experience with both COA and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools as the reason for naming her to the COA Board.
But board member Rodney Walton said he wasn’t prepared to vote for any of the candidates. He said he didn’t think the candidates had explained clearly how they would use their position as a COA trustee for the benefit of ECPPS and its students.
Walton said he didn’t blame the candidates; he thinks the school board should have asked more specific questions to get a clear picture of how the candidates would approach the role of COA trustee.
Board member Daniel Spence cited Williams’ resume as good preparation for the post.
“I really do like Ms. Williams,” Spence said. He said her experience as an employee of COA and her involvement in the community made a good impression on him.
“And she brought up a good point that was well worth talking about: the equity on the board,” Spence said, noting Williams had mentioned there currently are no minority women represented on the COA Board of Trustees.
“Both other candidates are really good as well but I think she edges them out with her experience and with that (equity) piece,” Spence said.
Board member Virginia Houston mentioned that Williams has worked with the school district before and would work to strengthen ties between ECPPS and COA.
“I agree that we had other really good candidates but that particular part of her experience really did stand out for me,” Houston said.
But Walton said the candidates seemed similar to him.
“Nobody really spoke to (needs of) the students,” Walton said. “Nobody spoke to the district and what they would be bringing to the district from COA. So in my opinion I don’t think we should be voting on it now.”
Walton said he didn’t think he had enough information about what the candidates would be doing through COA and what impact that would have for ECPPS.
Walton said each of the candidates expressed themselves well about COA, but he didn’t hear anyone address how that would correlate to ECPPS.
Walton said he thinks communication to the school board from the board’s representatives on the COA trustee board is important.
Houston said she is not aware that the board has ever gotten reports back from trustees who represent ECPPS on the COA board.
“That is something that we are going to have to bring to their attention — that is one of the things that we had asked for is that they give us a connection,” Houston said.
“I guess what I saw with (Williams) that I had not seen before was that she already had some connections with COA and she had also done several things within our school system,” Houston said.
Walton said he still didn’t understand how anything Williams had said related to ECPPS.
Houston said in her own experience of running for school board she had talked about things she planned to do as a board member, only to learn after being seated that they were outside the scope of her service.
“Nobody had talked to me about the difference between governance and management,” Houston said.
She said that unless candidates for COA trustee have attended trustee meetings they would not be able to provide a true picture of what they would do in that capacity.
“I’ll put it on us,” Walton said.
Board Chairwoman Sharon Warden agreed. “I think that falls on us,” she said.
Walton said he doesn’t think the school board was specific enough in what it asked candidates for the trustee board.
“We asked a vague question and we got vague responses,” he said.
“I was comfortable with the responses that I got,” Spence responded. “If I had wanted more I would have asked them specifically.”
Walton said he just didn’t think any of the candidates brought anything specific that would separate one from another.
Board member George Archuleta said he thought Williams was specific in her responses. “To me she did speak about children,” Archuleta said.
“The vote doesn’t have to hinge on me particularly, but I didn’t hear anything that separated one from the other,” Walton said.
Warden said she does think the board needs to clarify its expectations of those it appoints as COA trustees.
All board members voted to appoint Williams as a COA trustee, except for Walton, who did not vote.
Spence asked how the board moving forward can clarify its expectations for the four COA trustees appointed by the school board.
Warden said the school board’s ad hoc committee for the COA appointee will need to get together and come up with some guidelines to send to the board’s trustee appointees.
Warden said it will be sent to all four of the board’s appointees, not just those who have been recently appointed.