Elizabeth City’s limited experiment with street dining is getting high marks.
Under current state COVID-19 guidelines, restaurants are limited to 50 percent of their normal capacity. To help city restaurants seat more customers, City Council approved temporary rules several weeks ago that allow the businesses to offer outdoor dining options.
The city’s new rules, which are only in effect for 30 days, actually allow any retail business in the city to offer more outdoor options. However, it’s restaurants, and especially smaller downtown establishments, that are expected to benefit the most.
Restaurants and retail businesses are still limited to 50 percent capacity under the new temporary rules. What the rules do is allow restaurants that can’t reach the 50-percent threshold indoors to expand their seating outdoors to reach it.
To help restaurants boost their outdoor seating, the city closed off East Colonial Avenue from the corner of Poindexter Street to just past Hoppin’ Johnz restaurant. Six picnic tables were then set up in the street to allow customers to enjoy food and drink. Some restaurants also set up small café-style tables on the sidewalks near their business.
East Colonial was closed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Ghost Harbor Brewing owner Thomas Reese, who was marking the third weekend he’s been allowed to reopen at 50-percent capacity, said he definitely saw an uptick in business with the street seating.
“It was great, and really neat,” Reese said on Monday. “We had people on Friday and we had even more people on Saturday throughout the day. We are excited that this is something we have been able to start. I think when more and more people become aware of it that it will be better utilized.”
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Deborah Malenfant said the first weekend downtown restaurants were allowed to offer street dining “went great.”
“There were quite a few people that were wandering around downtown (Friday and Saturday),” she said. “It was nice seeing people use the outdoor tables.’’
City Council also approved closing East Colonial on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. But Malenfant said closing the street on Wednesdays is currently on hold.
Ghost Harbor had started work on opening a second taproom across Palin’s Alley from its current taproom and production facility but the COVID-19 outbreak put those plans on hold.
Reese said Monday that he’s restarted work on his expansion at 602 East Colonial and that the second taproom will be open in the next 30-60 days.
When the new taproom opens it will free up some space in the current taproom that will allow Ghost Harbor to double its current craft beer production.
Ghost Harbor currently produces 400 barrels of craft beer a year and plans to double its production to 800 barrels annually.