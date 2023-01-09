A local singing contest styled after the NBC reality series “The Voice” will feature nearly 30 participants.
“Elizabeth City’s The Voice” creator Robby Goodman said 28 people have signed up for the contest, which opens Saturday night and continues the following two weekends. New Year's Day was deadline to register for the contest.
The local competition is not affiliated with NBC’s hit show but will follow a similar format, including judges and voting participation by the audience. A top prize of $1,000 will be awarded.
The contest will be held across three days in January, beginning Saturday and continuing Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center. Show times for each night are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday’s opening round of competition will be for auditions. The Knockout Round will be held on Jan. 21, to be concluded by the Grand Finale on Jan. 28. The winner will receive a $1,000 prize, sponsored by Elizabeth City Buick GMC, according to Goodman. Second- and third-place prizes of $500 and $250, respectively, will also be awarded.
The contest participants will be divided into three teams, each coached by one of the three judges: Alana Houston, Emily Tabolt and Lisa Lowry. The judges will vote whether a participant advances to the next round. Audience members also will have a vote; they’ll decide whether to give participants a second chance after having been eliminated by the judges, Goodman said previously.
Each audience member will get one free vote, but they also can pay $1 to cast an additional vote, for as many votes as they’d like. Family members could spend $50 by voting for a participant if they want to, Goodman said.
In addition to the contestants, Goodman, co-host Michelle Renaldi and the three judges will perform.
Goodman is a local graphic artist and singer who has appeared in local productions of “Miscast,” several downtown First Friday ArtWalk events and “The Singing Dead,” a group of singing “zombies” who performed Halloween night in Pailin’s Alley in 2019.
For ticket information, visit the online ticket website https://www.onthestage.com. At the home page, click on the “Production Search” link in the top left corner and enter Elizabeth City’s The Voice and hit search.