Elizabeth City State University has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its campus, but unlike the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has no current plans to send students home and start online classes.
ECSU had that message for students on Tuesday, a day after officials at UNC-CH elected to switch to remote learning because of large outbreaks of COVID-19 over the past week.
UNC-CH reported 130 infections among students and five among employees, adding that clusters of the highly contagious respiratory disease were found in dorms, a fraternity house and other student housing.
Responding to UNC-CH officials’ decision, Gary L. Brown, ECSU vice chancellor of student affairs, penned a letter to students on Tuesday, advising them of the four COVID-19 cases but also telling them there are no plans to close the campus and start remote classes.
“Please receive this communication as a definitive statement that Elizabeth City State University is not considering any similar decisions for our campus community at this time,” he said.
Brown said the campus is following the protocols it established for quarantining students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. According to those rules, students who have tested positive for the coronavirus or been exposed to someone with the virus, are required to immediately self-quarantine and notify the c a m p u s ’ s t u d e n t health center. Any employee who has tested positive, shown symptoms of the disease or been exposed to someone with the virus, is also required to self-quarantine and report their status to the university’s human resources office.
According to ECSU’s COVID reporting page, two students and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Robert Kelly-Goss, a university spokesman, said Tuesday he wasn’t sure if the students who’ve contracted the virus were still on the campus. Under the campus’s protocols, students may quarantine in their own room. There also are rooms set up in each dorm to house students who test positive, he said. Kelly-Goss wasn’t sure where the students who’ve tested positive are being quarantined. The two employees are quarantining at home, he said.
In his letter to students, Brown noted that many students have “expressed joy” about being able to return to campus for in-person classes and to engage with other students in residence halls. But he warned that ECSU’s ability to continue to offer that kind of campus experience “is fully predicated on how serious we approach our responsibility to practicing safe behaviors.”
Brown said while he realizes the news about the clusters of COVID-19 at UNC-CH “raises some concern” for some students at ECSU, he urged students to be both patient and flexible. He also urged them to continue to follow safety procedures that include proper hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing.
“Be courageous in holding each other accountable for adhering to the health and wellness guidelines,” he said. “Be resilient in recognizing that things shift and change in our everyday climate.”
According to safety precautions ECSU has implemented, all students, staff, faculty and visitors are required wear to masks while on the campus. The only two exceptions are for employees when they are in their private offices, and students when they’re in their residence hall room. In addition, no visitors or guests are allowed in residence halls, and everyone is required to practice social distancing in all common campus areas like the bookstore.
Kelly-Goss said ECSU officials have no threshold for COVID-19 cases when deciding to consider measures similar to those at UNC-CH.
“But we are monitoring the situation very closely,” he said.