New Microscope

Elizabeth City State University students use one of the new microscopes purchased recently for the university’s updated natural sciences lab. ECSU has purchased more than $2.5 million worth of technology and equipment for academic programs over the past two years.

 Photo courtesy ECSU

ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward presented information about the equipment upgrades at a meeting Tuesday of the Academic Excellence Committee of the ECSU Board of Trustees.