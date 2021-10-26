Elizabeth City State University officials expressed gratitude Tuesday to alumni for cooperating with COVID-conscious health policies during Homecoming this past weekend.
Viking Homecoming typically has a family reunion feel, and ECSU Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kevin Wade said that feeling was even stronger this year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s in-person Homecoming activities.
“People really were thankful for being able to get back together,” said Wade, who also is chairman of Homecoming activities at ECSU.
Attendance at Saturday’s football game against the Chowan University Hawks was estimated at 4,000, and 1,400 registered for the community block party, he said. Registration was required this year and the block party moved from the quad to the outdoor classroom to facilitate social distancing.
Wade said participants brought lawn chairs and grills and enjoyed listening to live music.
He also said that alumni greatly cooperated with the university’s COVID-19 health protocols. Attendance at all in-person campus events required attendees to either show proof they were fully vaccinated, document they had had a recent negative COVID test, or submit to an on-site test, and have the results come back negative.
Wade said the check-in stations went smoothly. Besides on-campus stations, the university also set them up at the Best Western, Fairfield Inn and Hampton Inn.
Hotels for Homecoming were sold out a month in advance, and many participants found lodging in bed and breakfast inns and AirBnB offerings, according to Wade.
The ECSU Homecoming Parade, one of the marquee events of Viking Homecoming, was not held this year. While many were disappointed, Wade said people understood the need to cancel the parade amid the ongoing pandemic.
“We didn’t want to have the parade if we couldn’t ensure the health and safety of everyone involved,” Wade said. The biggest challenge was ensuring the public viewing the parade practiced social distancing, and that would have been practically impossible, he said.
Wade said Homecoming organizers hope the parade can return in 2022.
The Battle of the Bands also was not held this year but Wade said there was a visiting band from Warwick High School in Virginia.
“They marched through campus and also played during what you might call the ‘fifth quarter’ at the end of the game,” Wade said.
The Marching Vikings performed at halftime of the football game.
Events such as the Alumni Coronation, Community Connections and Alumni Mixer were limited to 85 percent capacity for their respective venues, and attendance at all of them was at that capacity, Wade said.