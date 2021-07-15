Elizabeth City State University officials have preliminary plans for a new dormitory, dining facility and skybridge on campus and the school is now just waiting on the state to allocate the money.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said earlier this month that an appropriations bill passed by the state Senate in late June allocates more than $100 million in funding for ECSU over the coming years. The bill is being considered in the House and still must be signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Senate Bill 105 includes $40 million over the next two years for a new residence hall on campus and $7.5 million for a new dining hall. Another $2.5 million will be available for a skybridge that will cross Weeksville Road near Herrington Road. The aviation program is slated to get around $34 million over several years to build a permanent facility at the airport with $4 million of that coming immediately.
ECSU Vice Chancellor for Operations Alyn Goodson said the skybridge will likely be the first project built. Once funding is secured Goodson said the school will begin designing the walkway, which must be approved by the state construction office.
“We are hoping to have it built within a year once construction begins,” Goodson said. “We intend to be creative in the design specifications to make it as multiuse as possible and as funding allows.”
The skybridge will be built as close as feasible to the intersection of Weeksville and Herrington roads. Goodson said the project is a priority for the school.
“We’ve had a death, serious injuries, and a number of close calls at that intersection,” Goodson said. “Most recently, a motorist hit a student and left her lying in the middle of the road. She suffered significant life-threatening injuries.”
Manuel Guadalupe Gonzalez, 24, of Lot 31 of the 1500 block of River Road, was arrested last October and charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury, according to Elizabeth City police.
Police said Gonzalez was arrested for a Sept. 24 incident in which a motorist hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Weeksville and Herrington roads and then left the scene. ECSU officials confirmed that the person struck was a university student.
Goodson described the design and construction of the new residence hall and dining facility as multi-year projects that are part of an ongoing new campus master planning process.
Goodson said school officials hope to build the dining hall in the heart of campus near the current dining facility. The school would like to build the new residence hall, which will accommodate between 400 and 450 students, at or near the Mitchell Lewis Residence Hall.
“That (master plan) will help us make the best determination as to where to physically place both the dining and residence hall facilities,” Goodson said.
ECSU has seen increasing enrollment numbers recently and Goodson said the new residence hall and dining facility will better position the school for future growth.
“We need these assets to support our current and future growth projections,” Goodson said. “This request was made based off of our strategic plan and our growth potential over the next few years. This year, we are expecting our existing residence halls to be at or near full capacity.”
Steinburg said the state’s investment in ECSU is warranted because of the school’s growth.
“This is an exciting time for ECSU, the city and the entire region,” Steinburg said. “To meet the increasing student housing needs additional modern dormitory space is needed along with upgraded dining facilities. The skybridge will increase the measure of safety for those students needing to cross by foot a major highway from existing housing to the main campus and back again.”