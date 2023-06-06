Elizabeth City State University's efforts to restore two campus landmarks has received a major financial boost from the U.S. National Park Service.

ECSU announced Monday that it's received three grants from the park service's Historic Preservation Fund totaling $1.57 million to use rehabilitating the university's Rosenwald Practice School and Principal's House and converting the buildings into a new museum and research center. The new funding is in addition to $600,000 ECSU has already received for the project from the park service and the Institute of Museum of Library Services.