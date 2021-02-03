Elizabeth City State University will use nearly $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds for student aid and institutional advancement.
ECSU announced Tuesday it had received $3.67 million in CARES Act funding from the U.S. Department of Education.
“These additional funds aid in the continuing operations of ECSU and will continue to benefit students moving forward,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “We are grateful for the continued financial support the CARES Act provides us during these challenging times.”
The grant provides $1,065,489 for student aid and $2,613,700 for institutional aid. According to the CARES Act, ECSU may use the funds to offset lost revenue, technology costs related to its transition to remote education, plus payroll and faculty and staff training costs.
ECSU may also use the money to award grants to students “for any component of the students' cost of attendance,” to include meals, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
The federal CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, was passed by Congress last March. ECSU was awarded $5 million in CARES funding last year.
Farrah J. Ward, ECSU provost, said the additional CARES Act money will continue to help students with financial aid.
“Our students are always our number one priority and we are grateful that the CARES Act is assisting them in their higher education journey,” Ward said. “Our faculty and staff continue to work hard to maintain ECSU’s mission and provide students with a quality education.”
Last fall, after ECSU implemented several precautions against the spread of the coronavirus, ECSU students returned to campus for both in-person and remote learning classes.
“Campus staff and faculty have been very successful in our efforts to return to campus and maintain a safe environment for students. Our mission to educate students, while facing challenges due to COVID-19, is moving forward, uninterrupted by this global crisis,” Dixon said. “I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of our entire campus community.”