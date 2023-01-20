Elizabeth City State University will receive more than $600,000 after being named a participating institution in the HBCU Transformation Initiative.
The initiative, led by Blue Meridian Partners, the Partnership for Education Advancement, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and the United Negro College Fund, is a collaboration that aims to advance outcomes for HBCU students and expand enrollment and increase capacity at HBCUs. The coalition focuses its resources to the highest priorities at each member institution.
“ECSU’s participation in the HBCU Transformation Initiative provides new opportunities for our university to target and strategically increase our capacity in critical areas by working with leading, national providers of strategy in enrollment management, content development, and student engagement,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release. “We are grateful for this partnership and investment of resources that will yield high rewards in increasing the number of students who enter, matriculate, and graduate from our university and other cohort colleges and universities.”
ECSU was awarded $606,000 through the initiative that will fund five focus areas: enrollment management, artificial intelligence update to chatbot program, search engine optimization, digital student and parent engagement community platform, and a persistence grant pilot program.
James Runcie, CEO and cofounder of the Partnership for Education Advancement, said the coalition “is proud to partner with ECSU “to unlock student potential and build a stronger pathway to (college) graduation for first-generation, low-income students.”
“HBCUs have been drivers of socioeconomic mobility for generations, and we are excited to embark on this work with the institution. Elizabeth City State has been a leading institution in helping students from lower- and moderate-income households achieve economic mobility at exceptional rates,” he said.
Jones appointed ECSU chief information officer
Elizabeth City State University has hired the director of information technology at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill’s School of Government to serve as ECSU’s chief information officer.
Jamar Jones will start his new post at ECSU on Feb. 1, the university said in a press release. ECSU did not include Jones’ salary in the release.
According to ECSU, Jones has more than 10 years of experience in digital systems management. That experience includes providing administrative and instructional support of information and learning technology solutions and services in higher education.
As ECSU’s chief information officer, Jones will manage the university’s IT team and lead the campus’s digital transformation. His key areas of responsibility will include overseeing the “continuing evolution and refinement of technology and organizational strategies and structures that support ECSU’s needs,” the campus said.