Elizabeth City State University will receive more than $600,000 after being named a participating institution in the HBCU Transformation Initiative.

The initiative, led by Blue Meridian Partners, the Partnership for Education Advancement, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and the United Negro College Fund, is a collaboration that aims to advance outcomes for HBCU students and expand enrollment and increase capacity at HBCUs. The coalition focuses its resources to the highest priorities at each member institution.