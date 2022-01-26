Elizabeth City State University broke ground Wednesday on a $1 million drone training facility designed to give aviation science students experience operating unmanned aircraft in real-world conditions.
Construction of the state-of-the-art netted pavilion near the K.E. White Center is expected to be completed by July of this year. The project is being funded by the $15 million donation philanthropist Mackenzie Scott made to ECSU in November 2020.
Kuldeep Rawat, dean of ECSU's School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, said in remarks at Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony that the drone training facility will be the first of its kind in North Carolina.
"We will be the first to have this facility up and running," Rawat said.
The pavilion will be 100 feet wide, 250 feet long and 50 feet high. SKA Consulting Engineers of Greensboro designed the facility and A.R. Chesson Construction Company of Elizabeth City will build it.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said the groundbreaking represented an exciting day not only for ECSU but for Elizabeth City and the region.
"Not only are we breaking ground, but this facility will be groundbreaking for northeastern North Carolina," Dixon said.
The chancellor said the facility and the university's unmanned aircraft systems program will be important for public safety, emergency preparedness and economic development in the region.
Rawat said the facility could also benefit the program's industry partners.
"This will be the venue for people to come and test their products," he said.
Rawat explained that the facility will allow students to operate in real-world conditions while remaining in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations that limit the operation of drones near airports. That's relevant for ECSU because it's located near the Coast Guard Air Station and Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
Stephanie Johnson, chairwoman of the ECSU Board of Trustees, noted that ECSU offers the only four-year degree in unmanned aircraft systems in North Carolina.
Johnson said the facility will also help the university provide opportunities for area high school students to become aware of the career opportunities in drone operations.
"We are on the way and we are going all the way," Johnson said.
Rawat said he appreciates the support the program has received from the chancellor and the ECSU Board of Trustees. He said Provost Farrah Ward also has made the unmanned aircraft program and the new drone facility a priority.
Ward said the university has 20 industry-grade drones. She explained that the drone program is not only for students majoring in unmanned aircraft systems but also for those in other degree programs such as emergency management, digital media and homeland security.
Local officials also gave brief remarks at Wednesday's groundbreaking.
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin said the new drone facility will provide opportunities for local youth to be able to train in their own community for good-paying jobs in aviation and technology. Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker called the groundbreaking a great day for all of Elizabeth City.
Interim city police Chief Larry James called ECSU's aviation science program and its instructors a valuable resource for local law enforcement. Drone technology is also important to the future of policing, James said.
Rawat said he was excited to break ground on the project.
"I personally can't wait to see this facility up and running," Rawat said.
Dixon said the future is bright for ECSU's unmanned aviation systems program and the university as a whole.
"I am proud to say, 'the best is yet to come,'" Dixon said. "This is only the beginning."