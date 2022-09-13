Keeping it Green

This ECSU campus master plan map shows the location of four identified green spaces on the campus. The four areas are the south lawn, the park, the historic quad, and the academic green.

 Graphic courtesy ECSU

Trustees at Elizabeth City State University on Tuesday approved a pedestrian-oriented and visitor-friendly campus master plan that Chancellor Karrie Dixon called ECSU’s “road map to the future.”

The plan also includes preliminary work on a potential Millennial Campus designation at ECSU.