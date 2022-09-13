Trustees at Elizabeth City State University on Tuesday approved a pedestrian-oriented and visitor-friendly campus master plan that Chancellor Karrie Dixon called ECSU’s “road map to the future.”
The plan also includes preliminary work on a potential Millennial Campus designation at ECSU.
A Millennial Campus designation by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors “gives universities regulatory flexibility to finance projects and to collaborate with industry and the private sector on innovative ventures,” according to an explanation of the concept on the UNC-Chapel Hill website.
In order to receive the Board of Governors’ approval, a millennial campus “must enhance an institution’s research and teaching missions and drive economic development in the area,” the website states.
Adam Brakenbury of the Vines Architecture Group, which prepared ECSU’s campus master plan, said in his presentation to trustees’ Operational Excellence Committee that the plan includes significant green spaces. It also features a pedestrian walkway or “promenade” that would cross the entire campus, requiring vehicle traffic to be rerouted along the campus’s perimeter. He explained that emergency vehicles would still be able to access the main through-way when necessary.
ECSU said in a press release Tuesday that the plan “builds on ECSU’s architectural, ecological and geological distinctiveness in northeastern North Carolina.”
Brakenbury said plans for enhancing ECSU’s historic quad are based not on changing anything but on highlighting and strengthening what is already there.
Addressing a few specifics of site planning, Brakenbury said major new buildings in the master plan include a new dining hall and new residence hall. Both would face the park area in the interior of the campus. Also included is a new library that would be located in the southern section of the campus.
Brakenbury said having ECSU become a Millennial Campus would be useful because it could allow the university to conduct drone research on behalf of partners, access for health and wellness, and development of public-private partnerships.
ECSU Vice Chancellor for Operations Alyn Goodson said partnerships are the key to having a Millennial Campus.
Dixon said that in order to make the Millennial Campus work, there has to be appeal to potential partners. One of the things that has been necessary to have that appeal has been growing ECSU’s enrollment over 2,000, which occurred when ECSU reported a fall enrollment of 2,149, she said.
“It helps us to get things done faster,” Dixon said of the benefits of enrollment to developing new facilities and concepts on campus.
Dixon noted ECSU has not had an updated master plan for 15-20 years.
“This is the road map to the future to make our campus look even better than it does right now,” she said.
The emphasis on green space is exciting, Dixon added. It will provide opportunities for students to do fun things on campus between classes, she said.
Trustee Paul Tine asked whether the first step toward a Millennial Campus designation is to ask for it or to seek the partnerships.
Goodson replied that usually partnerships are developed first, because the Board of Governors wants to know what the plans are.
Trustee Jan King Robinson said she was glad to see the campus master plan come to fruition. She said it’s something she and other trustees have been requesting for eight years.
Brakenbury said goals of the master plan include a stronger, more cohesive campus identity that is unique to ECSU; a framework to support and enhance student life activities and access to amenities; safe and direct access to campus (including a pedestrian bridge across Weeksville Road); support for anticipated enrollment growth; and greater visibility for academic programs.
The plan divides the ECSU campus into the following “precincts”: formal entry (including the main entrance from Weeksville Road and its immediate vicinity; academic resources; the student life core (including the student center and cafeteria); STEM, centered around the STEM complex that houses aviation science and other STEM programs; historic, which includes the principal’s house and other historic buildings on the Southern Avenue/Parkview side of the campus; and the residential commons.
Four principal green spaces have been identified: the south lawn, the park (near the center of campus), the historic quad, and the academic green.
Goodson highlighted the plan’s emphasis on the natural environment in a statement released by the university.
“What makes ECSU and this master plan unique are that we have intentionally integrated ways to fully preserve and highlight the beauty of our natural environment through a planned academic green, park and south lawn,” Goodson said. “We want our students to enjoy the more than 30 acres of total greenspace that are part of our campus.”