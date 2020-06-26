Alumni hoping to attend Elizabeth City State University’s week of homecoming activities will need to make other plans.
On Friday, ECSU officials announced that all in-person activities for the 2020 homecoming celebration have been canceled because of concerns about COVID-19.
“We know the week-long celebration, originally slated for Oct. 18-25, is a cherished part of the ECSU experience, and we hope that you will show your Viking spirit and celebrate with us virtually,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon. “We do plan to livestream the football game with virtual appearances and celebrations during pre-game and half-time shows.”
ECSU officials made the decision to not hold in-person homecoming activities after consulting public health officials and receiving feedback from alumni. Dixon said the decision was made out of concern for the safety of the Viking community.
“This was not an easy decision for us, but the health and well-being of our community is a priority,” the chancellor said.
In-person homecoming activities include a parade, tailgating before the game, a student-led step show, a homecoming king and queen coronation, among other activities.
This year’s homecoming football game is set for Oct. 24. The game will be played at Roebuck Stadium to the backdrop of a reduced fan capacity, pending state restrictions.
The ECSU athletic department will provide more information about the game and the whole football season at a later time.