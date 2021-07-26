According to Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon, ECSU has 14 brand-new ambassadors for the campus.
Maybe some future students, too.
Fourteen high school students from across the country participated in ECSU’s inaugural U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy, and on Monday they graduated from the eight-week program.
ECSU was one 17 universities in the country awarded a contract with the U.S. Air Force Flight Academy to host the two-month program to train JROTC cadets to become future Air Force pilots.
The academy attracted JROTC cadets from 11 different states to ECSU. The goal was to give the cadets training toward attaining an FAA certified private pilot license, which eight cadets accomplished during their eight weeks on campus.
“We commend the cadets and the Air Force for selecting Elizabeth City State University for its training program,” Dixon said. “We are proud of our aviation program and we now have a new group of ambassadors to tell our story. Come to ESCU to discover your passion and leave to conquer your dreams.”
Marcellia Tyler, a rising high school senior from Jacksonville, was one of the 14 JROTC cadets who completed the program. She said she would consider ECSU when it comes time to pick a school for college.
Tyler is hoping to become an Air Force pilot after graduating from college.
“I probably want to go to UNC-Chapel Hill, but this (ECSU) may be a possibility so I can continue my flight training,” Tyler said.
Tyler had never piloted an airplane before setting foot on campus on June 1. She said she made strides toward gaining a private pilot’s license during the eight-week course.
The cadets spent time both in the classroom and in the pilot’s seat of an airplane during their eight weeks at ECSU.
“It was an intense eight weeks,” Tyler said. “There was a lot of time spent in front of a computer and in a plane. It was a lot of information in a short period of time but it was really fun.”
Tyler soloed twice and went on two long flights during her training. Tyler took her first solo flight after completing three takeoffs and landings with an instructor.
“It was kind of scary but it was really fun to see it and know that I can fly by myself,” Tyler said.
Tyler plans to use the flight training center in New Bern to complete her requirements for a private pilot’s license.
“I just need more solo time,” she said.
Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health, and Technology, said it usually takes a semester for a student to earn a private pilot’s license.
“All of the cadets completed their solo certification” in the eight weeks, Rawat said. “We had people from Minnesota, Georgia, Texas, Ohio and California. They did their ground training here at the school and their flight training at the airport.’’
Rawat said the cadets received flight training almost every day during the eight-week academy. The cadets ranged in age from 16 to 18.
“We had cadets flying in the morning and cadets flying in the afternoon,” Rawat said. “This is a big deal for the university and we will be doing it next year.’’