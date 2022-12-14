...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Alyn Goodson will have a third job at Elizabeth City State University starting Jan. 1.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon announced this week that she had appointed Goodson, vice chancellor for operations and the university’s general counsel, her chief of staff. Goodson will retain his other roles, she said.
In his new role as chief of staff, Goodson will oversee operations in the Office of the Chancellor and work with senior officers of Dixon’s administration “on implementing plans for efficient operational infrastructure systems and processes,” the university said in a press release.
Goodson will also continue to oversee facilities management, campus operations, and the campus’s human resources and legal affairs offices. He also will remain chief legal counsel to Dixon, the university’s senior leadership and the Board of Trustees, ECSU said.
“I look forward to working with Alyn in his new position as chief of staff on my Cabinet,” Dixon said. “He has been an instrumental member of my senior administration and his insight and counsel will continue to be significant assets to the Office of the Chancellor and ECSU.”
According to ECSU, Goodson earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from North Carolina State University, a law degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law and a master of laws degree from Georgetown University Law Center.