Elizabeth City State University is closing the entrance to the campus between Griffin Hall and the Thorpe Administration Building to all but emergency vehicles.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon mentioned the closure during her report Tuesday to the ECSU Board of Trustees.
The university has installed a locking gate at what has for years been a popular entrance to the campus.
“We have decided to close the entrance that some of you may be accustomed to entering into the campus,” Dixon told the trustees, noting it’s the entrance next to the signs that says ‘the home of the mighty Vikings.’
The automatic gate that has been installed will allow emergency vehicles to enter when necessary.
“It cuts off traffic flow into this entrance and really pushes everyone to the main entrance of the campus, because the main entrance of the campus is so beautiful and we want everyone to see our arch there that introduces you to Elizabeth City State University.”
But the decision also reflects a concern for traffic safety in the wake of accidents — some serious — that have occurred at the entrance that’s being closed.
Dixon said automatic gates at the back of campus close between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. That also serves to direct people to the main entrance to campus, she said.
The back campus gates will strengthen campus safety by allowing campus police to monitor much more closely who is on the campus, Dixon said.
New signs have been erected around the campus to create a more welcoming environment, she said.
Demolition of Hugh Cale Hall and Doles Hall is nearly complete. Dixon pointed out that the area where those residence halls were located is the planned location of a new library.
Lane Hall also has received a facelift, which Dixon said reflects the way ECSU wants everyone who comes to the campus “to know that we value our campus, we want our campus to look nice, we want everyone to enjoy their time there.”
Dixon thanked the facilities staff and others working to ensure the campus looks the best that it can.
“We’ve received such significant feedback from the campus community as well as our community surrounding ECSU on how wonderful our campus looks,” Dixon said. “Everyone is committed to making sure that our campus is beautiful.”