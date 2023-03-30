Thurlis Little

Thurlis Little (left), shown with Chowan University Athletic Director Dennis Helsel in this 2012 photo, died Friday, March 24. He was 80.

 ECSU Magazine Photo/The Daily Advance

Longtime Elizabeth City State University coach and administrator Thurlis J. Little Jr. of Edenton has died. He was 80.

Little, who died March 24, was a standout offensive lineman for what was then Elizabeth City State College, and was named an All-American in 1965.