Longtime Elizabeth City State University coach and administrator Thurlis J. Little Jr. of Edenton has died. He was 80.
Little, who died March 24, was a standout offensive lineman for what was then Elizabeth City State College, and was named an All-American in 1965.
After his college career Little was signed by the Dallas Cowboys.
Little coached football and wrestling at ECSU after working as a high school teacher and coach. He was an offensive line coach before being named head football coach at the university.
Little became an assistant athletic director in 1989 and in 2004 was named chairman of ECSU's Department of Health and Physical Education. In 2007 he was named athletic director.
Little and his wife Brenda established the Thurlis and Brenda Little Award, presented annually to the Vikings' top offensive lineman.
ECSU history professor Glen Bowman noted in a letter to the editor of The Daily Advance how Little always put students' concerns first.
"During his career Little was praised as a teacher and as a mentor, becoming a father figure to many young men who needed one in their lives," Bowman said. "Now in death he deserves recognition for his selfless devotion toward serving our youth by exemplifying character and commitment."
Bowman also noted that, while he was enrolled at ECSU as a student, Little participated in the nonviolent demonstrations in 1963 to desegregate downtown businesses in Elizabeth City.
Bowman noted that Little had remarked in 2008 that he participated in the demonstrations because he he wanted to be able “to go into stores, purchase items if I want to, sit at a lunch counter and eat just like anyone else.”
A visitation for Little will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the K.E. White Graduate Center on the ECSU campus. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Beaver Hill Cemetery in Edenton.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by H.D. Pope Funeral Home in Roanoke Rapids.