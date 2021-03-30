Citing improving COVID-19 data, Elizabeth City State University has decided to hold its spring commencement ceremony in person.
The 172nd commencement ceremony will be held at the Robert L. Vaughan Center Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m., the university said in a press release today.
In the release, ECSU said rising vaccination rates, coupled with evidence that the coronavirus' spread is slowing, spurred officials to "give the Class of 2021 the best commencement ceremony possible under these circumstances."
ECSU will still adhere to safety restrictions for the event. Each graduate will be issued only four guest tickets, and masks and social distancing will be maintained during the ceremony.
“While we will be taking precautions and maintaining a safe and healthy environment, it is exciting to have our students and their families attend in-person commencement,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in the release.
The event will be livestreamed to allow family and friends who can't attend to watch remotely.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, attendance was limited for both ECSU commencement ceremonies in 2020. Students were able to receive diplomas one by one, but no more than 10 people were allowed inside the graduation venue at any one time.
Dixon praised ECSU students for their efforts to keep COVID-19 cases on the campus low. The campus has reported only 31 student and two staff COVID-19 cases this spring, none of which were active as of Monday.
“Our students have been amazing over the past year, working so hard to complete their degree requirements while maintaining safety guidelines on campus," Dixon said. "These students are proof of the resilience and dedication of our Viking community."