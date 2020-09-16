Elizabeth City State University officials have notified law enforcement of what they’re calling a “potential cyber incident” that shut down the campus’s online classes this week.
ECSU officials said Tuesday that the university became aware Sunday of a service disruption affecting some systems within its computer network.
The campus’s information technology experts are still investigating the disruption and its impact, university officials said Wednesday in a statement released by the campus’s communications office.
“We are still working to resolve this incident and restore operations as quickly and as safely as possible,” the university stated. “Unfortunately, we cannot provide more information at this time; however, we will notify our campus community when we receive additional information about when services will be restored.”
The computer network problem has stalled all of ECSU’s online classes and also affected “hybrid” classes that combine online and in-person instruction.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, 41 percent of ECSU classes this semester are fully online and an additional 33 percent are being conducted through a mixture of in-person and online instruction.
One of the systems at ECSU affected by the service disruption is the class management platform Blackboard. A Blackboard spokesman said Tuesday that the outage appears to be isolated to ECSU’s network.