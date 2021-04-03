Elizabeth City State University could receive close to $100 million in funding in the state’s next biennial budget.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said that funding, if passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper, could include $50 million for repairs and renovations on campus and around $35 million for a new library at ECSU.
Steinburg is also pushing to have money allocated for a new dormitory on campus while state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, has introduced legislation that will allocate $2.5 million to help establish a state crime lab at ECSU.
Mayor Bettie Parker said the legislative push for money for ECSU is welcome news.
“It is greatly needed,” Parker said. “ECSU is an integral part of this city, so whenever it improves and rises to higher levels, so does the city. We are partners in the growth of our community.”
The money for the library and the crime lab was included in the last biennial budget in 2019 as well. However, that plan never became law because of an impasse between the Republican-led General Assembly and Democrat Cooper. Cooper vetoed that budget in part because it didn’t include funding for Medicaid expansion in the state.
The General Assembly passed a series of “mini-budgets” that has kept the state running since, but none included money for the ECSU library or the crime lab study.
Steinburg is optimistic that ECSU will receive the money in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, saying he will support the funding proposals.
“It probably would be more than they have ever received,” Steinburg said of the funding. “ECSU is doing a remarkable job. The chancellor, Karrie Dixon, is a rock star. She is doing a great job with what (money) she has had to work with. We need to continue to invest in ECSU so they can continue to grow.”
The $50 million for repairs and renovation work at ECSU will come from the money allocated by the state to the University of North Carolina System, of which ECSU is a part.
“The university system is asking for, and will get, $50 million for repairs at ECSU,” Steinburg said. “I am fairly certain they are going to get that for things that need to be done, general repairs that have needed to be done for quite a while.”
Steinburg has sponsored a bill in the Senate while Hunter has co-sponsored a similar bill in the House that would give Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools $400,000 to install a global positioning system in all of the district’s school buses.
ECPPS is one of 17 districts from across that state that will take part in the $11 million pilot program if it becomes law. GPS will allow districts to track buses in real time.
“This is a security measure,” Steinburg said. “We are going to know where school buses are at all times,” Steinburg said. “It’s an extra layer of precaution.”