When Elizabeth City State University students arrive next week to move in to their campus dorm rooms, they won't have to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 but they will have to show they don't have the virus.
Before checking in and receiving their room keys, students will have to provide Student Health Services a copy of a negative COVID-19 test, according to Sabrina Kellogg, ECSU's director of housing and residential life. The test can't have been performed more than 72 hours before the student's arrival on campus, she said.
If a student doesn't have a negative COVID test within that time frame, they will be tested upon arrival, Kellogg said.
Students do not have to be vaccinated to check in to their residence hall, ECSU spokesman Robert Kelly-Goss said Wednesday.
"We are encouraging them to receive the vaccine, however, and will continue our free vaccination clinic at the K.E. White Center for the foreseeable future," he said. ECSU operated a free clinic offering COVID vaccines at the White Center before the end of the spring semester.
While vaccinations are not mandated, a new directive issued by ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon on Tuesday requires students to provide documentation of their vaccination status to Student Health Services by emailing it to shs@ecsu.edu.
Under another directive issued by Dixon on Tuesday, students also will be required to wear a mask or face covering inside all campus buildings except when they are alone in their residence hall room. ECSU faculty and staff must also wear a mask or face covering except when alone in their private office, Dixon's directive states.
The directive follows recent guidance by the Centers for Disease Control recommending mask wearing in public indoor places in counties where transmission of COVID-19 has been either "high" or "substantial." As of Wednesday, Pasquotank County — where ECSU's campus is located — is showing "substantial" spread of the virus, according to the CDC's COVID tracker.
The county has seen 38 new COVID cases in the past seven days, giving it a 95.42 case rate per 100,000 people. The county's positivity rate — the rate of COVID tests that come back positive — was 6.35%. In addition, five county residents have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, according to the CDC tracker.
Students will begin moving into their assigned residence hall starting Thursday, Aug. 12 and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 15, Kellogg said. Students assigned to Bias Hall and Viking Tower will move in first, on Aug. 12. They'll be followed by students assigned to University Suites and University Towers on Friday, Aug. 13, and Viking Village on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug. 15.
Each student has been issued a move-in time, Kellogg said. Those who haven't are asked to contact the student housing office at 252-335-3761 or 252-335-3654.
Students are asked to arrive on campus 30 minutes prior their move-in time, Kellogg said. They should report to the check-in site at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
After checking in, each student will have a two-hour window to get moved in, she said. Each student will be allowed two guests to help their move-in. The mandatory testing and masking requirement also apply to the guests.
ECSU is also seeking volunteers to help students move in. Charisse Harney, assistant director of Housing and Residential Life, said volunteers are needed at each residence hall to assist students with physically moving their belongings into their rooms.
“This is a wonderful way to engage with the new students and show them that ECSU cares, especially during these times,” she said.
Harney says ECSU attire is encouraged and volunteers will be given a volunteer lanyard to identify themselves to students and their families.
“Wear clothing that you can easily move in and don’t mind sweating in,” Harney said. “Clothing that is cotton material and light in color is recommended.”
Volunteers are also subject to the masking requirement.
Campus officials noted that the public health rules are subject to change based on state and federal guidelines. Students can continue to find updates on the Viking Compass page on ECSUs website.